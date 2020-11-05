Howard Hughes Corp. Reports Advance In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $139.71 million, or $2.51 per share. This compares with $29.76 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 33.2% to $154.44 million from $231.17 million last year.

Howard Hughes Corp. earnings at a glance:

