Howard Hughes Corp. Profit Climbs In Q2, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $21.56 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $4.84 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.2% to $276.71 million from $212.46 million last year.

Howard Hughes Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $21.56 Mln. vs. $4.84 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.42 vs. $0.09 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.39 -Revenue (Q2): $276.71 Mln vs. $212.46 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.