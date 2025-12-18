Howard Hughes To Acquire Vantage Group Holdings

(RTTNews) - Howard Hughes Holdings (HHH) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Vantage Group Holdings, a privately held leading specialty insurance and reinsurance company backed by Carlyle and Hellman & Friedman, for approximately $2.1 billion. Vantage will anchor Howard Hughes transformation into a diversified holding company.

The approximately $2.1 billion acquisition will be financed through Howard Hughes Holdings cash on hand, and up to $1 billion of non-interest-bearing, non-voting preferred stock issued by HHH to Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

