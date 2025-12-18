Markets

Howard Hughes To Acquire Vantage Group Holdings

December 18, 2025 — 06:23 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Howard Hughes Holdings (HHH) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Vantage Group Holdings, a privately held leading specialty insurance and reinsurance company backed by Carlyle and Hellman & Friedman, for approximately $2.1 billion. Vantage will anchor Howard Hughes transformation into a diversified holding company.

The approximately $2.1 billion acquisition will be financed through Howard Hughes Holdings cash on hand, and up to $1 billion of non-interest-bearing, non-voting preferred stock issued by HHH to Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.