How Yuanta Securities Helps Its Investors to Make Well-Informed Trading Decisions

Q: Tell me a brief overview about your company.

Yuanta Securities began as a small brokerage house in Taiwan’s highly competitive securities industry, and through steady expansion, it has become the largest integrated brokerage in Taiwan. In recent years, Yuanta Securities has placed great emphasis on integration as a traditional brokerage with product and service innovation. Yuanta Securities also actively develops its wealth management business, providing banking services to high net worth clients.

With an extensive network of locations, a team of top financial professionals and innovative capabilities, Yuanta Securities provides its customers with differentiated financial services, leading the industry as a securities brokerage, in electronic trading, margin financing, securities lending, wealth management trust and securities business money lending.

Q: How do you use Nasdaq Basic and Global Index Dissemination Service?

We are leveraging Nasdaq Basic and Global Index Dissemination Service (GIDS) to provide Taiwanese retail investors who want to invest in the US stock market with real-time Level 1 data via our mobile and desktop trading applications.

Q: What local market trends do you see and how does Nasdaq Basic and GIDS fit in?

Taiwanese retail investors are interested to invest in the US stock market because for most of the famous US listed companies are the most “familiar” strangers to the local investors. It’s normal and common to see a random investor who wakes up by using iPhone’s alarm clock in the morning, goes to Starbucks to pick up a latte, turns on Mac to work, and puts on Nike shoes to run. During weekends, he may grab a big burger at McDonald’s and hurry to see the latest Avengers movie. In general, Taiwanese retail investors live in the atmosphere which is surrounded by the famous US listed companies. We see this trend and Nasdaq Basic and GIDS perfectly fit in to provide us real-time market data with more functional and completed information. In addition, Nasdaq Basic and GIDS also enhance our trading applications with consummation of system.

Q: What do you like best about Nasdaq Basic and GIDS?

The products provide us with real-time market data that we were unable to receive before in a single feed prior to working with Nasdaq. This data product provides in-depth market data which is what Taiwanese retail investors are pleased to see on our trading apps.

Q: What are your customers saying about it when they are using the trading application powered by Nasdaq Basic?

Nasdaq Basic and GIDS provide strong reference data i.e. bid and ask Level 1 information, which help investors make informed trading decisions. Investors don’t need to hesitate to trade and they rely on Nasdaq Basic and GIDS a lot.

Q: Do you have any customer or usage stats/metrics to share?

Currently, we have approximately 5,000 active mobile app users to receive real-time Nasdaq Basic and GIDS. By the end of 2019 or 2020, we expect to have more active users that will benefit from the US stock market data powered by Nasdaq Basic and GIDS.

Yuanta Securities as one of the largest brokerages that offers US stocks trading in Taiwan, we would keep working on our goal to provide the best financial solutions in the Asia-Pacific region.

Q: What did you use before Nasdaq Basic and GIDS?

Prior to working with Nasdaq, we separately reached out to each individual US exchange for market data information which was a cumbersome and complicated process. Nasdaq Basic and GIDS enable us to receive a single feed from one single provider so that we no longer have to work with multiple parties.

Q: How has working with Nasdaq helped you grow?

Working with Nasdaq – one of the leading US exchanges – creates strong synergy and visibility for Yuanta Securities among the Taiwanese investment community. It helps Yuanta Securities to have richest source of data and also be able to bundle with international connection.

For more details, contact dataapac@nasdaq.com

https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/nasdaq-market-data-feeds