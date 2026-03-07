How Your Spousal Social Security Benefits Change After a Spouse's Death

Key Points

Losing a spouse means losing spousal benefits. However, you may be switched to another program.

As a survivor, you may be eligible for up to 100% of your deceased spouse’s benefits.

If you continue to work before reaching full retirement age, your Social Security benefits may be temporarily reduced.

When a spouse dies, the number of decisions you have to make is staggering. The questions swirling around your mind can be numbing. However, amid it all, you must face the financial reality of life without your spouse, and that's no easy feat.

If you've been collecting Social Security spousal benefits, you may be concerned about what will happen to that money now that your spouse is gone. Here's an overview of the key changes you can expect.

Your benefit amount increases

As a spouse, you were eligible for up to 50% of your spouse's full Social Security benefit. Once the Social Security Administration (SSA) learns your spouse has died, it will switch you from spousal benefits to survivor benefits. If you were receiving Social Security benefits based on your own work record or the death was not reported, you will typically have to apply for survivor benefits. In either case, you're eligible to receive up to 100% of what your spouse was receiving or was scheduled to receive.

Note: You can't receive spousal benefits and also collect survivor benefits. The SSA pays whichever amount is higher.

You'll be subject to eligibility requirements

To receive survivor benefits, you must be:

Age 60 or older (50 if you're disabled)

Any age if you're caring for your spouse's child who is under 16 or disabled

Married for at least nine months (although there are exceptions)

You may have an earnings limit

Depending on your age, your Social Security survivor's payment may be temporarily reduced if you earn above a specific limit. The limit depends on your age. You haven't lost the money, though. Once you reach full retirement age (FRA), the SSA will recalculate your monthly benefit, repaying you any money it previously withheld.

You'll have to figure out the right time to claim survivor benefits

Add it to the list of decisions you'll have to make, but soon after your spouse dies, you'll have to decide when the best time would be for you to claim survivor benefits.

Claiming survivor benefits before your FRA will result in reduced benefits. Those born between 1955 and 1959 have graduated FRAs, ranging from 66 and two months to 66 and 10 months. Anyone born in 1960 or later has an FRA of 67.

Survivor benefits start at 71.5% of the benefit your spouse was receiving or due to receive. The longer you wait to apply, the more money you'll be eligible to receive. For example:

Age When You Claim Amount You May Receive 61 Over 75% 63 Over 80% 65 Over 90% FRA 100%

Note: Unlike retirement benefits, survivor benefits won't increase if you delay your claim past FRA.

It's not always the best idea to make decisions while grieving. You may want to book an appointment with a financial advisor to go over your options as a widow or widower. The goal is to choose the option that works for you today and for the long term.

