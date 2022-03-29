How Young Investors Should Invest In Trading Education

By Jordan Edelson, CEO and co-founder, TradeZing

Retail investing has never been easier. With the power to trade anytime, anywhere, as well as some of the biggest brands and celebrities getting involved in alternative digital assets like NFTs and cryptocurrencies, young people have more access and interest in investing than ever before.

But behind the buzz and the social media-fueled glam of big gains, there’s a lot of work that needs to happen for investors to see success. Investment in self can improve your chances as a young investor, across the board. Young investors, now is the time to put in the work to better yourself and chance of making money. Here are four ways Gen Z and millennial retail investors can learn more about trading and uplevel their returns.

Know the fundamentals

As an entrepreneur, it’s important for me to learn about a space before I invest in it. This happens often, too, with the celebrity investors on “Shark Tank” -- the sharks frequently say no to deals that may seem solid but are in a space in which the shark doesn’t have much experience.

Young investors need to echo this mindset when considering their retail investments. This applies not just to each individual trade but the decision to dedicate significant time and capital into retail investing as an income source. It’s easy to be attracted by the “get rich quick” stories reported in the news; in reality, you must know what you’re doing to make those kinds of returns. Spend time learning the fundamentals of trading and educating yourself before making the decision to invest more.

Expand your network

It’s equally important to look for opportunities to expand and build your network, and many young retail investors miss this step entirely. Investor intelligence is very network-based. You should be in the know with the right people at the right time, and good intelligence goes beyond tipoff sources on massive networks like Reddit.

Social networks, shared interest groups and professional organizations are a great way for young people to get started connecting with leaders in the space. Another resource is the return of live events: remember some events in new spaces like NFTs and cryptocurrencies may not have existed before the pandemic. Use meetups and expos at events like Bitcoin 2022 and NFT.NYC to expand your network with smart industry leaders.

Remember, not everyone is going to win

If everyone was winning big as retail investors, the market simply wouldn’t work. There have to be some losers. Investors that begin with a strong sense of the fundamentals of trading will know that to win big quickly in the market, you have to make big, risky and informed bets or be a pioneer in the right, new space at the right time. Losing big is just as real a possibility.

This reality is a lesson some young and eager investors have already learned the hard way, and others may be jumping in before understanding this principle. Keep the hard market truths in mind before jumping in.

Look for content that resonates

As the content and media landscape rapidly changes, from the recent rise of TikTok content to new trends yet to grow, there will be more ways than ever for young investors to learn more. Chances are, one of those formats will resonate with you. In the future, quality educational content for investors will not be limited to whitepapers and paywalled subscriptions, nor hidden in an app’s algorithm.

Storytelling will play a larger role in getting the next generation of investors interested and engaged in learning. The bridging of different worlds of content will also be an important space to watch – this is already evident in the growth of celebrities, artists and fashion brands engaging with NFTs, for example. These new connections will bring even more people into the world of investing, so it’s essential that good, quality information is available to learn from.

Young people have the power to shift markets. They are the future of the investor community. The broader investor community must do its part to bring in these young entrants. Give them resources and let them build communities. Let them discover what they want to learn to be tomorrow’s market-makers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.