How You'll Know Boeing Stock Is in Trouble

Another day, another Boeing 737 MAX headline. For now it’s all a lot of noise. But if Boeing stock drops meaningfully below this price, watch out.

Another day, another Boeing headline. For now it’s all a lot of noise. But if Boeing stock drops meaningfully below $320, watch out.

Another day, another Boeing headline. For now it’s all a lot of noise. But if Boeing stock drops meaningfully below $320, watch out.

It almost happened Tuesday. Boeing (BA) stock fell 4.3% on Monday on reports that it was planning to halt production of its 737 MAX, and then looked set to fall again Tuesday after the company confirmed those reports and Southwest Airlines (LUV) removed 737 MAX flights from its schedule through April 13.

But not quite. Boeing stock traded as low as $320.61 today—a 2% loss—before bouncing. It closed unchanged at $327.00.

That Boeing bounced where it did isn’t a surprise. The stock has been trading in a range so obvious, even this amateur technician can see it. And it’s a range that has existed since Jan. 2018, or nearly two years.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_f460dd64088a0f4658cb3b6f.json

The only breaks occurred when the market fell apart in December of 2018—Boeing closed as low as $294.16. When the market started rallying back in January, Boeing did too—big time. It closed as high as $440.62 in March 2019. Then the first 737 MAX crashed and the stock fell immediately back into its range.

Many Wall Street analysts aren’t worried, despite the news that Boeing is taking a break from manufacturing 737s. “Although investors are rightly seeing the 737 production halt as a negative development for Boeing, it is arguably better than continuing to pile up 737 inventory with no immediate prospect of the MAX returning to service,” Robert Stallard, analyst at Vertical Research, wrote in a report on Tuesday. “Buying MAX related dips below $350 have worked all year, and so we’re sticking with the tactic here.”

But the problems with the MAX appear to be putting pressure on Boeing’s free cash flow, enough that it could the catalyst that forces the stock out of its range. “We have expected the BA stock to remain in a trading range until the FCF outlook can be better understood, which still is likely to put pressure on the BA stock,” writes Baird analyst Peter Arment. “An 8-10% FCF yield is the most likely setting out level, which potentially puts sub-$300 per share for the BA stock in play near term.”

Who is right? We’ll let the market judge—and keep our eyes peeled on that $320 level for Boeing’s stock.

Write to Ben Levisohn at Ben.Levisohn@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.