How You Can Score 60% Average Returns per Stock Pick

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Back in late August, the team at InvestorPlace and I launched a brand-new multimedia initiative called Quick Picks. The goal? Deliver to viewers, for free in a YouTube video that runs less than five minutes, some of my top stocks to buy — quick, actionable insights that could help you score big returns in the market.

So far, we’ve executed strongly on half of that goal.

The half we are doing really well on? Giving you top stocks to buy. You know, the “picks” part. So far, we’ve delivered 80 picks. About 86% of them have been accurate, with an average return per pick of 60% and a max return of nearly 450%.

The half we are failing at? The “quick” part. We promised 5 minutes or less per video. But I’m an enthusiastic guy. And in these videos, I’m talking about things that I really believe in and get really pumped up about. So, I tend to get carried away some times. The result? Most videos aren’t under 5 minutes.

I’ll get better at that part, I promise.

But, zooming out, the big picture here is that Quick Picks is providing you a free conduit to tap into 60% average returns per stock pick.

That’s a big deal. What’s the secret sauce? It’s simple. We invest in innovation.

Here’s a deeper look.

Scoring 60% Return With Top Stocks to Buy

First, let’s do a quick rundown of the Quick Picks numbers.

We started this project back in late August. Our first video was on Chinese tech giant Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). Since then, we’ve delivered 80 unique stock picks. Just over 86% of them have been right (i.e. they have positive returns since we highlighted them in Quick Picks).

The average return across all picks? An impressive 60%. For comparison purposes, the S&P 500 is up just 5% over that same stretch. In effect, then, our picks have outperformed the market by 12X.

The biggest winner? MindMed (OTCMKTS:MMEDF), which has soared nearly 450% since our October 2 video on the small shroom stock.

Jumia (NASDAQ:JMIA) has also soared over 400% since our September 28 video on the African e-commerce platform, as has QuantumScape (NASDAQ:QS) since our September 23 video on the solid-state EV battery pioneer.

Another nine picks have scored 100%-plus returns, including NIO (NYSE:NIO), Luminar (NASDAQ:LAZR), Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), The Very Good Food Company (OTCMKTS:VRYYF), and GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG).

Lots of stocks. Across lots of industries. But they all have one thing in common: Innovation.

Always Invest in Innovation

Our motto at Quick Picks is simple.

We always invest in innovation, because the future is an unstoppable force that waits for no one.

To highlight this, I often tell readers and viewers to think about the rise of e-commerce, or the shift toward digital advertising, or the spread of mobile phones.

Over the past two decades, these innovative and disruptive megatrends have faced a number of “Black Swan” events. We had the dot-com bubble in 2000. The 9/11 attacks in 2001. The Iraq War in the early 2000s. The Great Financial Crisis in 2008/09. European debt crises in the early 2010s. A U.S.-China trade war in back-half of the 2010s. And, of course, a global pandemic in 2020.

Yet, through it all, global e-commerce sales rose by 1,269% from 2000 to 2020. North America digital ad sales rose by 1,954%. Mobile phone sales rose by 406%.

Get the point?

Innovation ignores noise. It powers on, regardless of anything else going on in the world, because the future is an unstoppable force that waits for no one.

So, as opposed to fighting this unstoppable force, we align ourselves with it. We invest in it. We invest in innovation.

We invest in electric vehicles and self-driving cars. We invest in automation and robotics. We invest in AI and Big Data. We invest in cannabis and psychedelics. We invest in plant food, clean energy, and space.

We choose to be a part of the future, and not to hang onto the past.

The proof of this strategy is in the pudding — 60% average returns per pick since August.

We are highly confident that by continuing to invest in innovation and ignoring the noise, we will sustain this strong performance for the foreseeable future.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The New Daily 10X Stock Report: Dozens of triple-digit winners, peak gains as high as 926%… 1,326%… and 1,392%. InvestorPlace’s bold new initiative delivers one breakthrough stock recommendation every trading day, targeting gains of 5X… 10X… even 15X and beyond. Now, for a limited time, you can get in for just $19. Click here to find out how.

In addition, you can sign up for Luke’s free Hypergrowth Investing newsletter. Click here to sign up now.

The post How You Can Score 60% Average Returns per Stock Pick appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.