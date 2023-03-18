How You Can Invest in Cruise (the Autonomous Driving Company)

Autonomous driving is improving rapidly, but the leaders may not be who you think. Cruise, the company majority owned by General Motors (NYSE: GM), is now operating commercial vehicles in three cities and is rapidly expanding its service area. If it grows quickly, this could be a more valuable company than GM is today, which Travis Hoium highlights in this video.

*Stock prices used were end of day prices of March 15, 2023. The video was published on March 18, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than General Motors

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and General Motors wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Travis Hoium has positions in Alphabet and General Motors and has the following options: long March 2023 $250 puts on Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon.com, Tesla, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $25 calls on General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.