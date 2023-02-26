How You Can Get Your Free COVID-19 Tests

It's been three years since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the U.S. Since then the world has seen significant changes, such as social distancing, lockdowns of schools and businesses, and major economic repercussions. While the COVID-19 scare has quieted, it's still a deadly virus. Getting tested for COVID-19 is one of the best ways to protect yourself and your loved ones. Luckily, there are many avenues available to access free testing before funding expires May 11. Here's how you can stock up on free COVID-19 tests before time runs out.

Government assistance

Several government agencies have set up programs specifically devoted to helping people get tested for COVID-19. The United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has provided funding for states, tribes, territories, and localities to set up testing sites in their communities. There are currently over 15,000 free testing sites available that anyone can go to, including those with no health insurance.

In addition, every U.S. household is eligible to order four free at-home COVID-⁠19 tests. Shipping is free as well. All you need to do is visit covid.gov/tests to order your free tests. Only residential households in the U.S. are eligible. Originally the limit was one set per household, but families were allowed to order another set after December 19 of last year. If you didn't order your second free set, make sure you do so today.

Free COVID testing in your local community

Many local communities have implemented programs that offer free COVID-19 testing to residents. These tests are generally offered at no cost or with an insurance co-payment; however, those without insurance may still be able to access tests at a reduced or no cost. You can contact your local health department for more information on availability and eligibility requirements for these programs.

For example, Los Angeles County offers free COVID-19 testing at 339 different community centers. Free COVID tests are also available at health centers, long-term care facilities, schools, and other health clinics, making it more convenient for people who need a COVID test.

Insurance coverage

If you have health insurance from a private company or through a government program like Medicare or Medicaid, you are eligible for eight free at-⁠home tests each month for each person on your plan. You can get these free tests at a local pharmacy such as Walgreens or CVS, or order them online. They are either free when you purchase or order them online, or you will be reimbursed your costs by your insurance company.

Be aware that if you pay up front, these costs can add up for each person in your family, impacting your budget, so make sure to keep your receipt if you need to submit a claim to your insurance company for reimbursement. Insurance companies are required to reimburse you at a rate of up to $12 per individual test you pay for. Even if your health plan has a network of preferred providers, you can still get the free tests from retailers outside of your network. These COVID tests do have an expiration date, so it is important to use them before they expire.

Getting tested for COVID-19 is an important step in protecting yourself and your loved ones. Luckily, there are many ways you can get free COVID tests. From community programs offering free tests to buying tests covered by insurance, there are plenty of options available depending on your needs and financial situation. It's important now more than ever that everyone has access to quality care -- so don't hesitate to look into these avenues if you need help getting tested!

