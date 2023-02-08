How You Can Get a Free Electric Stove From the Government

Did you know that you can get a free electric range just by taking advantage of some federal legislation? Last year, the Inflation Reduction Act was passed, and it can essentially score you a free electric range in the hopes of incentivizing people to switch from a gas stove. Here's how you can save money and upgrade your appliance.

Why electric stoves?

Currently, about half the homes in the U.S. have gas stoves and the other half use electric.

According to research, electric stoves are more energy-efficient and are better for the environment, plus there are health risks associated with gas stoves. Additionally, electric ranges are typically easier and cheaper to maintain since they don't require extra parts like burners or special piping like gas ranges do. In an effort to help families switch to electric stoves, the Inflation Reduction Act gives credits and rebates which can earn those who qualify a new stove.

Two years ago California passed a law mandating that any new buildings or homes constructed starting this year will have to support the use of all-electric appliances instead of natural gas appliances. Since then, more than 50 cities in California, including Los Angeles, have banned most gas appliances for new construction. This is part of the state's process of improving indoor air quality and helping the environment.

How does it work?

The newly-enacted Inflation Reduction Act gives various tax credits and rebates for electric vehicles and residential energy efficiency improvements. Essentially, the Act provides an incentive for those looking to replace their old gas ranges with an energy-efficient electric model. Under the High-Efficiency Electric Home Rebate Program for households with annual income below 80% of the local area's median income (AMI), households will receive rebates that cover 100% of the electric stove to the maximum of $840.

To look up your AMI, you can go to this site https://ami-lookup-tool.fanniemae.com/amilookuptool/ and enter your address. It will give the AMI for where you live. For households with annual income between 80% to 150% AMI, households will receive a rebate for up to 50% of the cost of the stove. These rebates will be given at the point of sale, or when you purchase the appliance, and your income will be verified. Best of all, the program isn't limited to just electric ranges either; it also applies to water heaters, space heating and cooling, insulation, and other electrification upgrades. One household can receive up to a total of $14,000 worth of rebates.

The Inflation Reduction Act is a great way for those looking for an energy efficient upgrade in their kitchen appliances without going over budget. Not only does it provide incentives for switching over from gas models, but it also offers plenty of other benefits such as electric vehicle credits and other residential energy upgrades -- making it well worth your while! So if you've been wanting to make the leap from gas appliances to more energy-efficient models, now is definitely the time to take advantage of this great federal legislation before it's too late.

