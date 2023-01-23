How You Can Get 50% Off Your Sam's Club Membership

Popular wholesale store Sam's Club is currently offering an incredible deal for new members: 50% off your membership fee when you join Sam's Club. But the offer is only good until Jan. 31, 2023. Here's what you need to do to take advantage of this offer.

Get 50% off your Club membership

To qualify for the 50% off, you must use this link to samsclub.com or use the code “C2C44" at checkout. You must be a new member to qualify for this deal, or you cannot have been a member within the last six months. Those who opt in agree to sign up for automatic membership renewal unless they cancel their membership before the renewal date. The current price for the basic Club membership is $50. At 50% off, new members can enjoy exclusive access to Sam's Club's benefits for just $25, keeping more of their money in their bank accounts.

Sam's Club raises membership fees

On Oct. 17, 2022, Sam's Club raised its membership fees for the first time in nine years. Membership fees increased from $45 to $50 for Club members and from $100 to $110 for Plus members. The fee for add-on memberships also increased, from $40 to $45. The 50% discount this month helps offset the price increase for new members. It is not, however, valid for Plus memberships, which is Sam's Club's premier membership tier.

Sam's Club has two membership tiers: Club and Plus. The biggest benefit of the Sam's Club Plus membership is free shipping on eligible online items, similar to Amazon Prime's free shipping feature. Premier members also get access to Sam's Cash, where members can get 2% back on qualifying in-club purchases. You can receive a maximum of $500 Sam's Cash per 12 months of membership.

However, the Club membership still includes multiple benefits, such as members-only prices, bonus offers program, complimentary membership for someone in your household, and more. If you have the Sam's Club Mastercard, you can earn 1% cash back at Sam's Club (compared to 3% for Plus) plus 5% cash back on gas, 3% on dining, and 1% on other purchases.

If you have been interested in getting a Sam's Club membership but were hesitant to sign up due to the membership cost or the recent price hike, then right now is a great time to sign up. If you live close to any of the 600 Sam's Club locations and plan on taking advantage of its benefits, then becoming a member before the month is up may be right for you.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com and Mastercard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.