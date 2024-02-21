How You Can Benefit From FHA Adjustable-Rate Mortgages (ARMs)

An FHA adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) is a home loan insured by the Federal Housing Administration and comes with a rate that can change over time.

The starting rates on ARMs are often lower than fixed-rate loans, making them an appealing option in a high-rate environment. Before getting an FHA ARM, it’s best to consider how these loans work along with their advantages and drawbacks.

What Is an FHA ARM?

Within the FHA loan program, you may choose between a fixed-rate loan—where the interest rate never changes—and an ARM.

With an ARM, borrowers receive a fixed introductory rate for a set number of years before the rate converts to an adjustable rate that can go up or down in predetermined intervals. This means your monthly payment may rise or fall over the remaining loan term, which is a maximum of 30 years for FHA ARMs.

How Do FHA ARM Loans Work?

You’ll have a lower fixed interest rate for at least one year when you take out an FHA ARM. After the fixed period ends, your lender may adjust the rate once a year for the remainder of the loan term.

The rate on an FHA ARM can’t rise or fall beyond a certain amount, though. An interest rate cap sets the maximum amount your rate can adjust each year and over the life of the loan.

Rate caps help protect you against runaway rate increases. Your lender should tell you how often your interest rate may change following the fixed period and by how much the rate can rise and fall with each adjustment.

To calculate your new rate, FHA ARM lenders use an index and a margin:

Index: An index is a benchmark interest rate, such as the Constant Maturity Treasury (CMT) or the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), that can go up or down based on the market. After the initial rate period ends on your ARM, the new interest rate will be whatever the index is plus a margin that your lender sets.

An index is a benchmark interest rate, such as the Constant Maturity Treasury (CMT) or the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), that can go up or down based on the market. After the initial rate period ends on your ARM, the new interest rate will be whatever the index is plus a margin that your lender sets. Margin: The margin is a certain number of percentage points that your lender can add to the index to calculate your interest rate. Your loan agreement will include the margin, which helps you predict your rate changes.

Types of FHA ARMs

There are five types of FHA ARMs to choose from. The main differences between the ARMs are the initial interest rate period and the interest rate cap structure. Here’s how each works.

The FHA doesn’t offer ARMs with biannual rate adjustments, such as 5/6 ARMs or 7/6 ARMs.

FHA ARM Loan Requirements

Borrowers will need to meet certain eligibility requirements to qualify for an FHA home loan. Since the rate and monthly payment on an FHA ARM may increase over time, lenders will want to see that you have the ability to make larger payments. Here are the general guidelines you’ll need to follow to get an FHA loan:

Home type. The home must be your primary residence, which is defined as a property you live in full-time or for a majority of the calendar year.

The home must be your primary residence, which is defined as a property you live in full-time or for a majority of the calendar year. Appraisal. The property must pass a special FHA appraisal to ensure the home condition meets the agency’s minimum standards.

The property must pass a special FHA appraisal to ensure the home condition meets the agency’s minimum standards. Borrowing limit. For 2024, you may borrow up to $498,257 for a one-unit property in most U.S. counties. In some high-cost areas, the FHA loan limit rises to $1,149,825.

For 2024, you may borrow up to $498,257 for a one-unit property in most U.S. counties. In some high-cost areas, the FHA loan limit rises to $1,149,825. Credit score and down payment. If your credit score is at least 580, you can make a down payment of 3.5%. But borrowers with lower credit scores, between 500 and 579, must make a down payment of at least 10%.

If your credit score is at least 580, you can make a down payment of 3.5%. But borrowers with lower credit scores, between 500 and 579, must make a down payment of at least 10%. Debt-to-income (DTI) ratio. Your DTI ratio measures how much of your income goes toward paying debts each month. You may qualify for an FHA ARM with a DTI ratio as high as 43%, though some lenders may approve you with a higher DTI.

Your DTI ratio measures how much of your income goes toward paying debts each month. You may qualify for an FHA ARM with a DTI ratio as high as 43%, though some lenders may approve you with a higher DTI. Employment history. Your lender will verify that you’ve had steady employment for at least the past two years.

Your lender will verify that you’ve had steady employment for at least the past two years. Mortgage insurance. FHA borrowers pay an upfront mortgage insurance premium that’s equal to 1.75% of the base loan amount, along with an annual premium that depends on the mortgage term and down payment. Most borrowers pay the annual premium for the life of the loan if their down payment is under 10%.

Pros and Cons of FHA ARMs

FHA ARMs make homeownership accessible for borrowers with low credit scores, but they do come with some drawbacks.

Pros

Typically offer a low introductory interest rate

Generally easier to qualify with fair or poor credit

Down payment as low as 3.5% with a credit score of at least 580

Cons

Rate and monthly payment may increase over time

Mortgage insurance required for the life of the loan (if your down payment is less than 10%)

FHA loan limits are lower than the conforming limits on conventional mortgages

Should You Get an FHA ARM?

An FHA ARM may be a good fit if you:

Have a lower credit score

Can only afford a small down payment

Plan to move in a few years

Expect to earn more income in the future

Anticipate rates to gradually decline

However, a fixed-rate loan may be a better fit if your budget is tight and you think you’ll be in your home for the long haul. Your needs as a home buyer determines the best choice.

