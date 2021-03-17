How You Can be Like LeBron James and Invest In A Sports Team

LeBron James has recently increased his stake and become a partner in the Fenway Sports Group, and as such, became a part owner of the Boston Red Socks.

There was a time when buying a sports team was seen as a rich man’s indulgence rather than an investment, but those days are gone. LeBron’s decision to get further into ownership now looks like a business one, driven by hard numbers rather than ego. The average team value in every major pro sport in America has climbed consistently and rapidly over the decade plus, and there are good reasons to believe that trend will continue.

How do we mere mortals follow King James and invest in the future of sports?

First, let’s look at the numbers and why investing in American pro sports makes sense. The chart above from statista.com shows the average value of teams in all four major American professional sports since 2007. Even the worst performer, hockey, has seen the average team value triple in that time, with much steeper rises in the value of teams in the NBA, MLB, and NFL. It is interesting, too, that the value of sports teams only really took off around seven or eight years ago.

That, in itself would suggest that there is a lot further to go, but there are other reasons to believe that sports will be a great investment for years to come. The level of addiction to sports among Americans was clear at this time last year when, in the midst of the pandemic shutdown, several sports channels started to show replays of old games and still drew decent viewership numbers!

Still, that is nothing compared to the draw of live sports, which is increasing as sports betting gains traction around the country. That trend towards states legalizing sports betting -- which could lead to even more sports viewing -- is going to continue, essentially, until all 50 states (with the possible exception of Utah) are on board.

Add in a gradual increase in leisure time in America and economic growth with its attendant increases in disposable income among working Americans, and you start to see the potential.

So, the case for growth in sports is simple, due to the fact that viewing numbers, and revenue numbers, will likely continue to grow for many years. The question then becomes: If you are not LeBron (and chances are, you are not) and don’t have billions to invest, how do you get involved?

There are actually two stocks available that give you part ownership of a team, or teams.

The first is Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS). They were spun off from the Madison Square Garden Company in April of last year, which you could say was pretty bad timing, coming as it did just as sports venues were being closed around the country. Cynics would also say that owning a part of the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers is not that big a deal given both teams’ recent records. The Knicks have been the joke of the NBA for years, while the Rangers have missed the relatively-easy-to-get-into NHL playoffs for three years in a row.

That, though, isn’t the point. The teams don’t have to be good for their value to increase. Even the worst teams get their share of TV revenue, and in a major market like New York, fans tend to be loyal and go to games and buy merchandise, even if the team is not competitive.

The other team that can be bought into via the stock market is the Atlanta Braves of MLB. The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA, BATRK) is the subsidiary of Liberty Media that owns the team. As with just about all teams, they have had a tough year financially, but with this MLB season scheduled to return to the full 162 games and vaccines making that and the return crowds look possible, the outlook for baseball is bright.

Buying these two stocks might not fulfill any dreams you have of being a team owner in some ways. You won’t be able to make personnel decisions or hang out with the stars, but you will be a part of the ongoing sports boom and investing in growth industries is never a bad idea. If nothing else, it will give you sports to follow and teams to cheer for that you might otherwise not have without risking your money betting every week.

