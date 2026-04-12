How You Can Access Retirement Funds Early Without Penalty

Key Points

While a SEPP plan protects you from a 10% early withdrawal penalty, you must still pay ordinary income taxes on the amount withdrawn.

No matter how much you need access to the funds in your retirement account, it's important to consider the impact early withdrawals can have on long-term savings.

Market performance can significantly impact the long-term outcome of your retirement savings, particularly if withdrawals are fixed.

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If you're under 59 1/2 and have ever felt the need to withdraw money from your retirement fund, you might have wrestled with the idea of paying a 10% penalty plus taxes on the funds withdrawn.

While there are exceptions to the early withdrawal penalty -- including death or disability of the account owner, medical expenses that exceed a specific threshold, qualified higher education expenses, and a few less-common reasons -- the threat of a 10% penalty is enough to keep most people away from their retirement plans, at least until they turn 59 1/2.

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But what if you need the money before you're old enough to withdraw without penalty? That's where substantially equal periodic payments (SEPP) come into play. Here's what you need to know.

What is a SEPP plan?

A SEPP -- or Rule 72(t) -- plan allows you to withdraw money from pre-tax retirement accounts, such as IRAs or 401(k)s, without getting hit with a 10% early withdrawal penalty. However, there are strings attached. For example, with a SEPP, you must:

Use an IRS-approved method to calculate the specific amount you'll withdraw annually.

Take that exact amount each year, without withdrawing more or less than the scheduled amount.

Calculation method

There are three IRS-approved calculation methods, each producing a different annual payment. You get to choose the one that best meets your needs. The three IRS-approved calculations are:

Required minimum distribution method: This option produces the smallest annual payment by dividing your account balance by your remaining life expectancy, as determined by an IRS life expectancy table. It's recalculated annually based on the updated account balance and life expectancy. This means that withdrawal amounts change each year. Fixed amortization: With this approach, you receive the same distribution each year. That amount is calculated by dividing your starting account balance by your remaining life expectancy. This option typically results in the highest annual withdrawal but also draws your retirement account down at the fastest clip. This could be especially true when the U.S. experiences a recession or other serious downturn in the market. Fixed annuitization: Provides equal payments, calculated by using an IRS annuity factor and approved interest rate.

How you qualify

You can only qualify for a SEPP plan if you:

Commit to taking payments for at least five years, or until you reach 59 1/2, whichever is later.

Follow the withdrawal schedule exactly.

What happens if you change the rules midstream?

If you stop making withdrawals early or take more than allowed, the IRS takes it quite seriously. Here's what can happen:

The IRS can impose a 10% penalty on all prior withdrawals. For example, if you've withdrawn $20,000 to date, you could find yourself with a $2,000 (10%) penalty.

It's possible you'll owe interest on those penalties.

Taxes still apply

Although a SEPP plan can help you avoid the 10% early withdrawal penalty, it can't help you avoid income taxes. Withdrawals from your pre-tax retirement accounts must be reported on your income tax returns and are typically taxed as ordinary income.

Alternatives worth considering

While the SEPP plan can be a lifesaver if you're in severe financial distress, withdrawing money too early in life can leave you short as you plan for retirement. Even if it doesn't leave you short, it can minimize how much money you have available.

Before making a final decision, you may want to consider:

Using taxable savings: If you're getting close to age 59 1/2 and don't need a large amount of money, consider dipping into taxable savings. While you may deplete your cash reserves, your retirement account is left free to grow. Later, if you find that you need additional money, you can always reevaluate a SEPP plan.

If you're getting close to age 59 1/2 and don't need a large amount of money, consider dipping into taxable savings. While you may deplete your cash reserves, your retirement account is left free to grow. Later, if you find that you need additional money, you can always reevaluate a SEPP plan. Accessing your 401(k) directly: If you leave your job the year you turn 55 (or later), you may be able to take withdrawals from that employer's 401(k) plan without an early withdrawal penalty. If you're a public safety worker, the age threshold may be as young as 50.

It's fair to say that SEPP plans can be confusing. If you're seriously considering one, make time to meet with a qualified tax professional, such as a certified public accountant (CPA) or certified financial planner (CFP) who can walk you through the process.

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