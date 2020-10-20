How Would We Confront a Future Pandemic?

By Colin Brown, Founder of Nex.D

With the possibility of a life-altering global pandemic no longer a distant and unfeasible nightmare, there's a discussion to be had regarding how we, as a society, would tackle the next pandemic. From identifying the virus early on, to the normalization of mass-testing booths, a response in the future would be much more suitably geared toward correcting the ills of our most recent failures. It might be a cause of panic to even imagine another pandemic taking its toll, but developments brought on by our current crisis might well have galvanized our ability to confront further viruses.

As governments scrambled to decide not only what to do, but what was going on, it’s fair to say our collective response to COVID-19 has been, in many ways, a failure. We were inadequately prepared to recognize, let alone anticipate, such a threat occurring with the struggle to prioritize public health over the economy, driving both into crisis.

The results of this collective inertia are catastrophic indeed: over 25 million cases worldwide and slowly approaching one million deaths. By June, COVID-19 had cost the global economy at least $2.6 trillion, with The Dow and the FTSE seeing their biggest quarterly drop since 1987. The global economy may well shrink by at least six percent by the end of 2020. With such devastating consequences, cagey observers, vigilant governments and forward-thinking solution-providers are already looking at how we should approach the next potential pandemic.

Our global response to the current pandemic could be best described as lethargic, and it’s unsurprising in many ways. From archaic, tribal thinking to political partisanship, many government officials, medical experts, scholars and journalists continued to underestimate the dangers of COVID-19, even as the disease upended life in China as early as mid-January.

This wave of collective inertia proved to be catastrophic not only on the public health front, as the economy destabilized and average households suffered. It’s sometimes difficult for humans to assess risk and adapt to sudden change. That’s because we don’t always know how to tie personal experience to the broader historical moment in which we live. As tribal beings, we are still much less interested in caring for a problem that might not, at least at first, be ours. Yet, after such travails, it’s fair to assume that in the event of another pandemic occurring, our immediate response will be less hesitant and far more proactive.

The risk of new viruses emerging can be mitigated if more people are trained in monitoring, early detection, and control of pathogens. "Pathogen emergence is essentially as regular an event as national elections: once every 4 to 5 years," said Peter Daszak, an epidemiologist with Ecohealth Alliance in New York. While it may be difficult to predict the exact source of a future virus, we do have credible genetic evidence pointing to COVID-19 emerging from a bat species traded as food in China. The wildlife trade is a major component of the global economy, with principal economic products including food, medicine, pets, clothing and furniture. The monitoring of this trade needs to be expanded. In particular, scientists need vital information about the viral pathogens circulating in potential food and pet species. It will be essential that people on the front-line, veterinarians in the case of COVID-19, are trained with the ability to identify these risks. Regulating this trade will not only strengthen wildlife protection, it will also create a widely accessible library of genetic samples that can be used to identify novel pathogens when they emerge.

The next time a viral infection does breach national barriers, we may have a brief time to contain it. The beginning stage of a pandemic is when new cases and their contacts can be identified, traced, and/or quarantined. Researchers found that the average serial interval (the time it takes for symptoms to appear in two people with the virus: the person who infects another, and the infected second person) for coronavirus in China was approximately four days. Effective containment requires trusted, scientifically savvy eyes and ears on the ground around the world.

The key to this is robust international healthcare cooperation and strong, science-based, cross-national healthcare organizations working in unison with national institutions. This is what Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong successfully accomplished with COVID-19, at least in the early stages of the current pandemic. Nevertheless, no amount of tracking will help if there is still a gap between scientific warnings and government action. Effective early detection should be accompanied with a protocol for containing a further spread, addressed at ports of entry, mainly airports where identifying and, in turn, quarantining a carrier will exist as the most immediate priority.

Once the virus and harmful pathogens can be localized through containment within a country’s borders, it is much easier to maintain and operate places of business. Infrastructures will be much more geared toward the need for verifying safety; Testing companies are already developing a mass testing machine which can process 250-450 samples per hour in a completely automated manner. These machines will be installed throughout the country and will be operated similar to an ATM.

Designated zones will involve the customer walking up, visually identifying themselves, then providing a saliva sample that can then be analyzed. In the meantime, customers waiting for results will wait in a safe space, most likely their car, before having a notification sent to them minutes later providing them with the “all clear.” The current predicament has also forced a plethora of innovators to provide remote solutions to scenarios that never previously required such remote access. From remote diabetes management to family calls on Zoom, COVID-19 has prepared us significantly, any necessary shuffle in the future to reorganize our lives will be much more seamless.

Whether it be at a limited capacity, our ability to retain places of business open could be the most important economic response we could have to another pandemic. By keeping shops, warehouses, and places of business running, unemployment levels would remain relatively stable, retaining consumption, and minimizing the pressure on public institutions and government assistance.

It’s difficult for humans to adapt to sudden change. That’s because we don’t know how to tie personal experience to the broader historical context in which we live. Whether we like it or not, humans tend to ignore history in their day-to-day lives—why else would history repeat itself? We don’t learn from similar events or direct antecedents. We don’t consider worst-case scenarios. We don’t plot how a relatively isolated event (such as the early outbreak in China) could trigger a worldwide chain reaction. Hindsight is a wonderful thing, and the consequences of COVID-19 have sobered our impervious shell, exposing us to the realities of inaction. The world is now much more seasoned to such dangers, and with technological ingenuity and proactive decision-making, another pandemic would be a lot more manageable, if only we begin to learn from our mistakes.

About Colin:

Colin Brown is a global entrepreneur who has founded and built companies in 17 countries. A former elite sports coach Colin founded Nex.D to support growth companies by accelerating strategy, building partnerships and driving revenues.

