How Would A Government Shutdown Affect Your VA Mortgage Loan?

Congress is currently discussing a new government funding deal to keep the government from shutting down on November 17, 2023. If a shutdown occurs, several government-funded agencies will cease or delay operations until the government can establish new funding legislation for the upcoming year.

VA and other government-backed loans originated by private lenders will still be processed, since the shutdown only affects government agencies. If you’re in the market for a VA loan, you can still acquire one with little to no setback.

How Would a Government Shutdown Affect Federal Home Loan Borrowing?

A government shutdown would impact traditional federal loans through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac—two organizations that purchase mortgages from lenders and place them in portfolios or mortgage-backed securities (MBS) that offer interest payments to investors. These interest payments provide lenders with more capital to originate more loans.

Fannie and Freddie are government-sponsored, privately held entities under the supervision of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA). As such, a government shutdown wouldn’t have much impact on their operations, since neither of the organizations rely on appropriated government funds. However, there may be delays for those looking to obtain the documentation and verification required to qualify for a government-backed loan.

For example, you may run into trouble when trying to turn in an IRS tax return transcript. In July 2019, the IRS stopped providing tax return transcripts to third parties, making the taxpayer responsible for obtaining and submitting the documentation to a lender. If a shutdown occurs the IRS may shut down, which could hinder your ability to obtain the tax information that you’d need to qualify for loans backed by Fannie or Freddie.

Can I Still Get a VA Loan If the Government Closes?

Unlike other federal mortgage lenders, the VA isn’t as strict when it comes to tax information.

When the government threatened to shut down in late September, the VA stated that tax transcripts were not required under its income verification guidelines. Instead borrowers were only required to verify two years of stable income to be eligible. If you were furloughed because of the shutdown, that time frame won’t be considered a break in employment if you return to work and provide the furlough letter.

Without the hassle of obtaining and submitting a tax transcript, getting a VA mortgage loan during a shutdown is possible, provided that you can prove your income using standard or alternative income verification guidelines.

How Can I Qualify for a VA Loan?

To qualify for a VA loan, you must be a veteran, active-duty servicemember, a member of the National Guard, a reservist or a spouse of a veteran.

VA loans typically require no down payments, although you can provide one. They also come with lower interest rates than traditional mortgages and flexible qualification requirements.

If you’re interested in a VA loan, you’ll need to adhere to these requirements:

Service. You must be an active duty service member with 90 days of continuous service. National guardsmen and reservists are also eligible after 90 days of active service or six years of guard or reserve service.

You must be an active duty service member with 90 days of continuous service. National guardsmen and reservists are also eligible after 90 days of active service or six years of guard or reserve service. Credit. The VA requires a minimum credit score of at least 620 to qualify for a loan. There is no maximum debt-to-income ratio limit. However, most VA loan lenders prefer a DTI ratio below 41%.

The VA requires a minimum credit score of at least 620 to qualify for a loan. There is no maximum debt-to-income ratio limit. However, most VA loan lenders prefer a DTI ratio below 41%. Income. Your income must be stable and reliable for the foreseeable future or until you can repay your loan. A minimum two years of employment is required. You must also meet the VA’s requirements for residual income, which refers to the amount of funds you have left over after taking care of essential expenses like food, utilities, loan payments, etc.

Your income must be stable and reliable for the foreseeable future or until you can repay your loan. A minimum two years of employment is required. You must also meet the VA’s requirements for residual income, which refers to the amount of funds you have left over after taking care of essential expenses like food, utilities, loan payments, etc. Property. You can only use a VA loan to purchase a home that will be used as a primary residence. Check the VA’s minimum property requirements for specific criteria on eligible properties.

