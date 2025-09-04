How Is Willis Towers' Risk & Broking Division Powering Growth Momentum?

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s WTW Risk & Broking segment is central to the firm’s growth strategy because it acts as a direct link between clients and insurers, shaping recurring and diversified revenue streams.

Risk & Broking segment drives growth momentum by translating expertise and analytics into measurable business impact. Strong client retention, new business wins, and expanded advisory services contribute to consistent revenue growth, while innovation and technology improve operational efficiency and margins. By deepening market penetration and capturing higher-value opportunities, Risk & Broking segment sustains current performance and also positions WTW to capitalize on evolving risk management demands and long-term strategic opportunities.

Building on this momentum, Risk & Broking segment posted 6% organic growth in the second quarter of 2025, supported by client loyalty and new business gains in Corporate Risk & Broking. Revenues reached $1.1 billion, while operating income rose 10% to $2.2 billion, with margins improving to 21.2% year over year.

These results highlight how operational scale, innovation, and transformation initiatives are converting into sustainable profitability, reinforcing Risk & Broking segment’s role as a long-term engine of WTW’s growth and its strategic importance in maintaining competitive advantage in the global risk and insurance market.

What About WTW’s Competitors?

Brown & Brown, Inc.’s BRO Wholesale Brokerage segment, distributes excess and surplus commercial and personal lines through independent agents and brokers. Growth came from higher commissions, fees, profit-sharing, guarantees, investment income, and organic expansion via new business and increased exposure.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG generates 85% of 2024 revenues from its Brokerage segment and 14% from Risk Management. The Risk Management arm benefits from strong client retention, growing customer activity, and higher claim volumes. Together, both segments support organic growth, aided by rising renewal premiums, steady new business, and expanding data and analytics capabilities.

WTW’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of WTW have gained 4.4% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s decline of 14.1%.

WTW’s YTD Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, shares of WTW trade at a price to forward 12-month earnings of 17.83, down from the industry average of 20.62.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WTW’s 2025 earnings implies a 0.7% decline year over year, followed by a 13.5% increase next year.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

WTW stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.