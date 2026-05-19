How Will Worldline Partnership Supercharge Klarna's Growth Story?

Klarna Group plc KLAR recently agreed to a broad partnership with Worldline, one of Europe’s largest payment processors, to make its full suite of flexible payment options widely available to merchants on Worldline’s platforms. Instead of being a niche add-on, Klarna’s buy now, pay later (BNPL) and other flexible checkout methods will be integrated directly into Worldline’s online and in-store payment systems this year.

This means businesses using Worldline’s Global Collect, GoPay, and point-of-sale terminals can offer Klarna’s options with easier onboarding and Worldline handling transactions on the backend. The phased rollout starts online and then expands to physical stores.

This partnership pushes BNPL out of isolated checkouts and into mainstream commerce. It simplifies adoption for merchants, big and small, and gives shoppers more payment choices at checkout. For Klarna, deeper distribution means more transaction volume, potentially higher fee income and stronger merchant relationships. It has more than 119 million global active users and processes 3.4 million transactions every day.

Klarna also recently partnered with EZContacts, which will enable customers to pay for sunglasses, contact lenses, and prescription eyewear using Klarna's full suite of payment options at checkout.In the first quarter of 2026, Klarna's merchant number jumped 49% year over year to above 1 million.

For Worldline, which had more than 1.2 million customersin 2025, offering popular flexible payments can attract and retain merchants, boosting processing revenue and competitiveness in payments.

Price Performance

Shares of KLAR have gained 23.3% in the past three months, outperforming the industry’s decline of 6.7%.

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Zacks Rank & Key Picks

KLAR currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Business Services space are Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. FIGR, GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT and Miami International Holdings, Inc. MIAX, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Figure Technology’s current-year earnings of 94 cents per share indicates 113.6% year-over-year improvement. It has witnessed one upward revision in the past month against no movement in the opposite direction. The consensus estimate for FIGR’s current-year revenues is pegged at $766.47 million, implying 51.2% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GigaCloud’s current-year earnings indicates 19.2% year-over-year growth. GCT beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 57.4%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues implies a 17.3% year-over-year increase.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Miami International’s current-year earnings of $1.53 per share has witnessed three upward revisions in the past month against no movement in the opposite direction. The consensus estimate for MIAX’s current-year revenues is pegged at $519.78 million.

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GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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