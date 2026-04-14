How Will Visa's Neat Partnership Help Boost Engagement and Growth?

Visa Inc. V recently announced a new partnership with Neat to enhance the insurance and medical assistance services embedded within its cards. The collaboration underscores a broader move toward integrating insurance into the cardholder experience.

Through this deal, Visa cardholders will get insurance services and medical assistance that are easier to understand, quicker to use for claims, and can be adjusted based on their personal needs with the help of AI-powered insights. The partnership also makes these services more accessible and visible by embedding them directly into the card experience, enabling customers to easily maximize their benefits.

The rollout will begin in France, reaching more than 25 million users, including both consumers and business owners, with plans for gradual expansion across other European markets. This collaboration further strengthens Visa’s position beyond its core payments business. The company has been steadily expanding into value-added services to drive growth, and enhanced insurance offerings are likely to boost customer engagement while encouraging higher card usage.

The deal supports Visa’s efforts to diversify revenue streams beyond transactions while improving customer experience, which could lead to better retention and higher usage. Although still in its early stages, the initiative could reshape how consumers engage with card-linked insurance products. If successfully scaled across Europe, it may unlock additional revenue opportunities and further strengthen Visa’s competitive position in the evolving fintech landscape.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of V’s competitors in the payments space are Mastercard Incorporated MA and American Express Company AXP.

Mastercard partnered with mTek in 2025 to bring insurance directly into payment systems in East Africa. The goal is to make it easier for people to use insurance by linking it with everyday payments. This approach helps reach a broader audience, particularly individuals who may not have had easy access previously. MA is also integrating insurance into the core card experience, making it a seamless part of usage rather than a standalone product.

American Express follows a more card-centric model. It differentiates through premium travel, lifestyle, and rewards-driven benefits, with insurance protections packaged as part of its broader membership value proposition. While coverage is often delivered through established insurance partners, AXP’s focus remains on enhancing the overall cardholder experience rather than building network-level, embedded insurance platforms.

Visa’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Over the past year, shares of Visa have lost 7.9% compared with the industry’s 21.9% decline.



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From a valuation standpoint, V trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, above the industry average of 16.16. V carries a Value Score of D.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies an 11.94% jump from the year-ago period’s level.



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Visa stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.