How Will U.S. Election Impact Artificial Intelligence (AI) ETFs?

Voters in the United States go to the polls on Nov. 5 to elect their next president. The question now looms whether America will get its first woman president or a second Donald Trump term? As of now, Kamala Harris (47.9%) has had a small lead by about one percentage point over Trump (46.8%) in the national polling averages since the former entered the race at the end of July, per 538/ABC News updated on Oct. 31, 2024, as quoted on BBC.

The all-important tech industry is closely monitoring this election. According to a recent EY survey, 74% of tech leaders believe that the election outcome will considerably influence their global competitiveness. Additionally, 82% of companies have plans to boost their AI investments by over 50% next year.

Presidential Hopeful Harris to Boost AI Stocks?

Harris, known for her involvement in AI policy, could bring increased focus on technology issues if elected, building on initiatives like the government's AI executive order. Her Silicon Valley connections and endorsements suggest strong support from tech circles.

A Harris victory would likely promote stronger international cooperation on AI governance, with a focus on ethical standards and user protections. Before entering politics, Harris was San Francisco’s first female district attorney, and later she became California’s first female attorney general, the Los Angeles Times reported.

During her career as a prosecutor, Harris launched a data transparency project called OpenJustice. In 2016, Harris was elected to the U.S. Senate where she announced a bill called the Digital Service Act. However, her intense focus on ethical guidelines and increased oversight could unintentionally slow innovation and provide an edge to global competitors.

Trump Favors a Deregulatory AI Stance

Trump’s approach stands in stark contrast, favoring a significant reduction in regulations. His plan includes repealing Biden’s executive order, asserting that extreme oversight jeopardizes America’s competitive advantage in the global AI race.

This deregulatory stance has garnered support from free-market proponents. However, it has also faced criticism from those who are worried about loosening regulations that could lead to the development of potentially dangerous AI applications without adequate protections.

Trump or Harris: China to Face Stringed Foreign Policies

Despite their political differences, both candidates share common ground on one key issue: upholding restrictions on China's access to American AI technology. This unusual agreement highlights a bipartisan acknowledgment of national security concerns and the need to safeguard U.S. commercial interests in the tech industry.

AI ETFs in Focus

Hence, investors can keep a close tab on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF BOTZ, Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF AIQ, ROBO Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF ROBO, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ and First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence & Robotics ETF ROBT.

