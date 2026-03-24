How Will Toyota's $1B Investment Boost U.S. Production Capacity?

Toyota Motor Corporation TM announced a $1 billion investment in its manufacturing facilities in Kentucky and Indiana to better serve the diverse needs of U.S. customers.



This funding is part of Toyota’s broader plan to invest up to $10 billion in the United States over the next five years, which was revealed in November 2025. Of the new investment, $800 million will go toward expanding production capacity at the Georgetown, KY, plant for the Camry sedan and RAV4 crossover, while the remaining $200 million will be used to boost output of the Toyota Grand Highlander SUV at the Princeton, IN, facility.



The move aligns with Toyota’s best-company-in-town philosophy, which emphasizes local investment, domestic production, community engagement and offering a wide range of products tailored to regional preferences through a multi-pathway approach. In the United States, Toyota employs nearly 50,000 people and has produced more than 35 million vehicles across 11 manufacturing plants.



Toyota and the wider auto industry continue to adjust their production strategies in response to tariffs and evolving regulations. Shifting trade policies during the Trump administration have created major challenges for automakers, leading to billions of dollars in additional annual costs. Toyota has previously estimated that U.S. tariffs alone could cost the company about 1.4 trillion yen for its fiscal year ending later this month.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

TM stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the auto space are Renault SA RNLSY, Blue Bird Corporation BLBD and Modine Manufacturing Company MOD, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RNLSY’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 12.1% and 169.5%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have improved 30 cents and 14 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLBD’s fiscal 2026 sales implies year-over-year growth of 4.1%. The EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 has improved 16 cents in the past 30 days. The EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 has improved 26 cents in the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOD’s fiscal 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 21.3% and 19%, respectively. The EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 has improved 19 cents and 89 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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