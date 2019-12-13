How Will the U.K. Election Affect U.S. Investors?

Despite a last-minute wobble in the polls, Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party won a resounding victory in yesterday’s U.K. election, giving them their biggest majority in Parliament since 1987. The opposition Labour Party won only 203 seats, their worst performance in an election since 1935. For investors on this side of the pond, the historic size of the landslide is interesting, but the real question is, what does it mean for the U.S., and more specifically, for U.S. stocks?

First, let’s deal with what it doesn’t say. In the run-up to the election, there was a lot of talk about how the result would be an indicator of the chances of Donald Trump winning re-election next year. That seems like a bit of a stretch given how different the two sets of circumstances are.

The most obvious difference is the effect of Brexit. That issue dominated the election, and probably distorted the voting. In my experience, talking to friends and family in the U.K., even some of those who opposed leaving the E.U. were beginning to take the view that the whole thing had dragged on for long enough. Johnson at least had the advantage of proposing a quick end, rather than more debate, more proposals for M.P.s to reject, and another vote.

Then there is Johnon's opponent. The Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, came into this election with just 16% of Britons expressing a favorable opinion and 76% a negative. There are some polarizing candidates in the Democratic primary race here in America but none of them is likely to garner numbers like that.

This election was unique in a couple of ways, and while it does indicate that the kind of populist platform embraced by both Johnson and Trump is not as electorally unpopular as some would have you believe, it says very little if anything about how things will go here next year.

That doesn’t mean that the U.K. election won’t have an effect on the U.S. market.

From an economic perspective, what it seems to do is to confirm that most people don’t believe that ending the trend towards globalism is necessarily a bad thing. The U.K. will be leaving a huge trading partnership and striking out on its own, but that doesn’t seem to have scared away voters.

That will embolden Trump, who sees a continuing trade war with China and other countries as a political positive for him. There is already evidence of that this morning, as the President has denied reports that a “phase one” deal has been reached. That, though, isn’t inherently a bad thing for the market. We have already seen that traders and investors view the trade issue as an irritant and a reason for occasional pullbacks, but the chart for the S&P 500 over the three years of trade disputes still looks like this:

The most likely effect of the U.K. election on U.S. stocks is to produce more of the same, volatility with an upward trend. If it turns out, as I suspect it might, that Brexit will result in a lot more damage to both the U.K. and E.U. economies than its advocates believe, that could have a contagious effect on global markets, including here in the U.S. However, those effects won’t be felt for some time. Buying on the pullbacks caused by negative headlines on trade still looks to be the best strategy for American investors.

