How will the Nasdaq’s rumored listing restrictions impact the IPO market?

The Nasdaq is reportedly planning to add new listing requirements which will limit IPOs from illiquid micro-cap Chinese companies. According to Reuters, the new rules would require issuers from China and certain other countries to either raise $25 million or float at least 25% of their market cap in an IPO.



If that rule change were put in place today, 12 out of the 22 Chinese companies in the US IPO pipeline would potentially be barred from listing. The vast majority of Chinese micro-caps choose the Nasdaq and have low floats. There are 14 Chinese companies on file to raise less than $25 million, only one of which is targeting the NYSE, while another plans to float more than 25%.





