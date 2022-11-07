How Will the Elections Impact the Markets and the Economy?

If you live in America but never watch any TV or consume any other media, you might not be aware that there is an election in the U.S. tomorrow. If, like the rest of us, you are aware, you are probably also praying for it to be over so that the flood of ads that has engulfed all media will finally end. There are some candidates trying to convince you that these mid-term elections are about a particular issue, but polls consistently show that the thing at the top of most people’s minds is the economy.

How should investors expect the elections to impact the economy and the markets? As contradictory as it might seem, the answer to the first part of that question is very little, and to the second, quite a lot.

I have said on many occasions that politicians have a lot less impact on the economy than most people believe. Think about the political ads you have seen in this cycle: I guarantee that somewhere in there are ones that try to peg inflation and higher gas prices on an incumbent, even when it is patently not their fault. I live in Connecticut, for example, where if you believe the outside money attack ads, Governor Ned Lamont has somehow managed to singlehandedly force gas and energy prices up.

I am not sure if we are supposed to believe that he is personally responsible for the Covid-related supply chain shortages or the Russian war in Ukraine, or maybe that he personally sets OPEC+ policy, but apparently it is all his fault. As much as Lamont may wish that he had that kind of power, he does not.

Nor does any other Governor, Representative, or Senator. Changing them individually is not going to change the course of the economy. It could be argued that the cumulative effect of a lot of changes at the local and individual level does have an impact by changing the party in power, but even that is questionable. If Republicans take the House and Senate, as now looks possible, what exactly will they change?

There is a lot of talk about them "freeing up" U.S. oil, but the U.S. oil rig count has increased from 226 the week before Joe Biden was elected to 613 last week. We are not yet back to pre-covid levels, but that is hardly strangling the U.S. oil industry. It might "feel" that way to some people, but I’ll put my numbers up against your feelings any day.

Then there is the notion that Republicans will get spending under control, and thus reduce inflationary pressure. I guess they might, although if they did so, it would be a first for the modern era. Governments spend money they don’t have, whatever their partisan nature. Democrats spend it on social programs and other priorities, Republicans on war and defense or on tax cuts for top earners. How they run up debt is different, but for the last forty years or so, both parties have done it.

The best hope for investors, therefore, seems to be for no party to have control. That way, profligacy will be voted down whatever shape it may take, and we may have a chance that inflation can be controlled without having to devastate the economy.

Despite the lack of real impact on the economy, the market will probably react positively to the predicted Republican gains in the mid-terms, should they materialize. That is because the Republicans do have a history of corporate tax cuts and other business-friendly policies that give stocks a short-term lift. That and the inherent political bias of wealth will prompt some buying should there be a red wave, or even a red ripple, even though the data shows that, over time, the market has actually performed worse with Republicans in power than with Democrats.

But before any left-leaning readers feel vindicated, keep in mind that those numbers are skewed by the Great Recession and the covid-19 pandemic, both of which took place when Republican administrations occupied the White House, and therefore has to do with timing more than anything else.

A positive reaction should Republicans prevail will make sense if the results lead to a degree of bipartisan paralysis in Washington. On that basis, the best result for the market would probably be an evenly divided Senate and a small Republican majority in the House. That would blunt recklessness from either side of the aisle and give the U.S. economy a chance to display its best feature: resiliency despite, not because of, politicians.

