How Will Tesla's Soaring Q4 Deliveries Reflect On Its Bottom Line?

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) posted record deliveries of 112k vehicles in Q4’19, marking a sequential increase of about 15k units, beating Wall Street estimates. The Model 3 saw sales rise by about 13k sequentially to 92.5k units while premium vehicles – the Model S and X – saw deliveries rise by 2k units to 19.5k units. This puts the company’s 2019 deliveries at ~367k, meeting its promise of delivering at least 360k cars for the year. We expect Tesla to post another quarter of profitability, driven by soaring revenues and better cost management. Below we take a look at some of the trends that likely drove deliveries and how it could impact Tesla’s Q4 earnings, which are likely to be published by the end of this month.

Model 3 Deliveries grow 16% sequentially while Model S&X sales grow 12%

Model 3 deliveries saw a 16% sequential improvement, with deliveries standing at 92.5k units.

The increase is likely driven by increasing demand prior to the expiry of the Federal Tax credit for Tesla cars, which went to zero at the beginning of 2020.

Model S & X deliveries stood at 19.4k units, marking a 12% sequential increase.

While the increase is likely to be due to the expiry of the Federal tax credit as of January 1, 2020, deliveries also likely benefited from a lower base price and the introduction of an upgraded drivetrain and suspension setup on these vehicles.

We expect Tesla’s Automotive revenues to grow to about $6.2 billion this quarter.

We expect average revenue per vehicle to decline marginally from $55.2k to $55k driven by a slightly higher mix of Model 3s and lower starting prices.

Tesla’s Total Revenues For Q4 Could Stand At $7.1 Billion

We expect Tesla’s total revenues to stand at about $7.1 billion for the quarter.

Other revenues, which include revenues from Tesla’s Service operations and renewable energy segment, are expected to stand at close to $1 billion.

Tesla should post another quarter of profitability

For more details on how Tesla’s net profits are expected to trend, view our interactive dashboard analysis A Look At Some Of The Trends That Drove Tesla’s Q4 Deliveries

