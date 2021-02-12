How Will Palantir's (PLTR) Top Line Shape Up in Q4 Earnings?

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR will report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 16.

The company’s top line is expected to have performed well in the quarter, driven by increased scale and efficiency of its three-phase business model that engages acquire phase, expand phase and scale phase customers. Both government and commercial segments are anticipated to do well, driven by these strengths.

Palantir’s acquire phase customers generate less than $100,000 a year. Expand phase customers generate greater than $100,000 a year with negative contribution margins and require significant investments from the company for scaling themselves up and growing revenues. Customers in scale phase generate greater than $100,000 a year as well as positive contribution margins.

In the to-be-reported quarter, we expect Palantir to have seen revenue growth through the addition of new acquire phase customers. Expand phase revenues are expected to have benefited from increased adoption of software, while increased contributions from existing customers are likely to have helped the scale phase.

Palantir Technologies Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Palantir Technologies Inc. price-eps-surprise | Palantir Technologies Inc. Quote

Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $300.4 million, indicating sequential growth of 3.8%.

Palantir currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Performance of Some Business Services Companies

Rollins’ ROL fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share came ahead of the consensus estimate as well as the year-ago figure by 18.2%. Revenues of $536.3 million beat the consensus mark by 1.7% and improved 6% year-over-year.

IHS Markit’s INFO fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 72 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.5% and increased 11% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues came in at $1.11 billion, marginally missing the consensus mark and declining 1% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis.

Automatic Data Processing’s ADP second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.52 beat the consensus mark by 17.8% and were flat year over year. Total revenues of $3.69 billion beat the consensus mark by 3.2% and improved 0.7% year over year.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

AccessZacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Rollins, Inc. (ROL): Free Stock Analysis Report



IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.