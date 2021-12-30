How Will Mortgage REITs Perform in a Rising Rate Environment?

Mortgage real estate investment trusts, or mortgage REITs, are known for their high dividend yields, but it's important for investors to know how interest rate fluctuations could affect them. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Dec. 10, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP®, and Marc Rapport discuss how a rising rate environment could impact mortgage REIT investments.

Matt Frankel: So, because mortgage REITs borrow money to fund their operations, they can be highly susceptible to interest rate fluctuations, and that's true in both directions.

Two sides to this. When rates unexpectedly rise, the short-term borrowing rates that mortgage REITs pay to borrow their money, those go up, but the interest they are collecting on the mortgages they own stays the same. They're paying more to borrow money, but the rates that they're collecting don't move, and you see the profit margin start to narrow when that happens. That could even make the profit margin go negative if interest rates rise too high, and it can cause the value of mortgage-backed securities to fall.

When rates unexpectedly fall, it might sound like a good thing, but we'll often see borrowers pre-pay their mortgages. Think about the big refinancing boom that went on over the past year and a half or so. Sounds good to the mortgage REIT if rates down, but not if the borrowers are pre-paying their mortgages. Then they're getting nothing. If rates move unexpectedly in one way or another, it can be a negative factor for mortgage REITs, and I'll show you a chart on this in just a second.

Mortgage REITs can hedge against this to some degree. I don't really want to go through hedging too much, by interest rates swaps, things like that, but they can't eliminate this risk entirely. With that in mind, I wanted to somehow get out of PowerPoint. There we go. I want to share this one screen, and I want to see what Marc thinks about this as a dividend investor and if this might scare him a little bit. Bear with me for just one more second. I'm working without a mouse here right now. I'm back in the Stone Age.

Marc Rapport: You want me to bring you one?

Matt Frankel: No, I have one. I don't have enough USB ports to have all this stuff I hooked up.

Marc Rapport: Mine's wireless. You are a dinosaur.

Matt Frankel: [Laughs] This is during the last interest-rate hike cycle, which took place from about 2017-2019 when the Fed was raising interest rates pretty actively because the economy was going really well. The top bar is Annaly's (NYSE: NLY) stock price. You see its stock price went down by 22% over that two-year period. Investors didn't lose it unless they sell, but their investment was worth 22% less. The bottom is their dividend.

It's not uncommon when rates rise for mortgage REITs to have to cut their dividend because that profit margin shrinks, like I mentioned earlier. Not only did the stock price fall by 22%, but the dividend income dropped by 17% over that period, which can be a big concern to retired investors living off of income. Those are two things to keep. ... That's where the interest rate and inflation risk -- because inflation generally leads to higher interest rates -- that's where those risks really come into play.

