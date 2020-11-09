How Will Limbach's (LMB) Top Line Shape Up in Q3 Earnings?

Limbach Holdings, Inc. LMB will report third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 12 after the bell.

The company’s top-line performance in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have been weak due to adverse impacts of the pandemic on field activity. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $142 million, indicating a decline of 3.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Revenue weakness in Florida, Eastern and Western Pennsylvania, and New England regions due to project suspensions are anticipated to have weighed on the construction segment revenues. Michigan, Ohio, and Southern California operating regions are expected to have performed well. Service revenues are expected to have been negatively impacted due to pandemic-led delays in a number of operating regions.

Limbach’s revenues grew a modest 1.9% to 135.2 million year over year in the second quarter of 2020 amid pandemic-induced project suspensions and delays in several of its operating regions.

