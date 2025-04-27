How Will Honeywell International Stock React To Its Upcoming Earnings?

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) is scheduled to release its earnings report on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. An analysis of its earnings performance over the past five years reveals a historical tendency for negative one-day returns following the announcement, occurring in 60% of the observed instances. These negative returns have had a median of -3.2% and a maximum of -7.6%.

Current consensus estimates anticipate earnings per share (EPS) of $2.21 on revenues of $9.6 billion for this period.

This compares to the prior year’s earnings of $2.25 per share on revenues of $9.1 billion, suggesting analyst expectations of margin compression despite projected mid-single-digit revenue growth. In the preceding quarter, Honeywell’s building automation business demonstrated strong growth of 20%, a trend that is anticipated to persist, while the safety and sensing technologies segment is expected to experience weaker demand.From a fundamental perspective, Honeywell currently holds a market capitalization of $128 billion and has generated $38 billion in revenue over the trailing twelve months. The company has demonstrated operational profitability, reporting $7.7 billion in operating profits and a net income of $5.7 billion during this period.

For event-driven traders, understanding these historical patterns could offer a potential edge, although the actual market reaction will depend on how the reported results compare to consensus estimates and broader market expectations. There are generally two approaches to consider: either anticipate the immediate post-earnings move by understanding historical probabilities and positioning accordingly before the release, or analyze the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns after the announcement to inform subsequent trading strategies.

That said, if you seek upside with lower volatility than individual stocks, the Trefis High Quality portfolio presents an alternative – having outperformed the S&P 500 and generated returns exceeding 91% since its inception.

See earnings reaction history of all stocks

Honeywell International’s Historical Odds Of Positive Post-Earnings Return

Some observations on one-day (1D) post-earnings returns:

There are 20 earnings data points recorded over the last five years, with 8 positive and 12 negative one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 40% of the time.

and one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 40% of the time. Notably, this percentage increases to 58% if we consider data for the last 3 years instead of 5.

Median of the 8 positive returns = 2.4%, and median of the 12 negative returns = -3.2%

Additional data for observed 5-Day (5D), and 21-Day (21D) returns post earnings are summarized along with the statistics in the table below.

Correlation Between 1D, 5D, and 21D Historical Returns

A relatively less risky strategy (though not useful if the correlation is low) is to understand the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns post earnings, find a pair that has the highest correlation, and execute the appropriate trade. For example, if 1D and 5D show the highest correlation, a trader can position themselves “long” for the next 5 days if 1D post-earnings return is positive. Here is some correlation data based on 5-year and 3-year (more recent) history. Note that the correlation 1D_5D refers to the correlation between 1D post-earnings returns and subsequent 5D returns.

Is There Any Correlation With Peer Earnings?

Sometimes, peer performance can have influence on post-earnings stock reaction. In fact, the pricing-in might begin before the earnings are announced. Here is some historical data on the past post-earnings performance of Honeywell International stock compared with the stock performance of peers that reported earnings just before Honeywell International. For fair comparison, peer stock returns also represent post-earnings one-day (1D) returns.

Learn more about Trefis RV strategy that has outperformed its all-cap stocks benchmark (combination of all 3, the S&P 500, S&P mid-cap, and Russell 2000), to produce strong returns for investors. Separately, if you want upside with a smoother ride than an individual stock like Honeywell International, consider the High Quality portfolio, which has outperformed the S&P, and clocked >91% returns since inception.

Invest with Trefis Market-Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.