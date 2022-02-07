How Will Copa Holdings (CPA) Fare This Q4 Earnings Season?

Copa Holdings CPA is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 earnings on Feb 9, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter loss has narrowed to 79 cents from a loss of $2.37 90 days ago. The carrier has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 143.05% (one miss and three beats), on average.

Let’s take a look at the factors that are expected to have influenced the company’s performance in the December quarter.

Copa Holdings, S.A. Price and EPS Surprise

Copa Holdings, S.A. price-eps-surprise | Copa Holdings, S.A. Quote

Improvement in air-travel demand in Latin America (owing to increased inoculation programs) despite the Omicron-induced woes is expected to get reflected in Copa Holdings’ passenger revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter passenger revenues indicates more than a 100% rise from the fourth-quarter 2020’s reported number.

With this anticipated surge in passenger revenues, the company’s top line is likely to reflect a year-over-year surge. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $545.4 million, indicating growth of more than 100% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

Capacity, measured in available seat miles/ASMs and traffic, measured in revenue passenger miles/RPM indicates a rise of 16.1% and 17.2%, respectively, from third-quarter 2021 reported figure. Load factor for the fourth quarter is estimated to be at 80%, suggesting a sequential rise from 79%.

A rise in fuel cost is expected to have hurt the carrier’s fourth-quarter bottom line. Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the average fuel price per gallon for the to-be-reported quarter is likely to be $2.54, indicating a sequential increase of 19.3%.

What Does the Zacks Model Say?

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Copa Holdings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates, which is not the case here, as elaborated below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings ESP: Copa Holdings has an Earnings ESP of -13.86%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Copa Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Highlights of Q3 Earnings

Copa Holdings’ delivered earnings (excluding 51 cents from non-recurring items) of 70 cents per share in the third quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 17 cents. Quarterly revenues of $445 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $420.9 million and rose significantly year over year.

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the broader Transportation sector may consider Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. EGLE, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD and International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. ( ICAGY ), as these stocks possess the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Eagle Bulk currently has an Earnings ESP of +25.88% and a Zacks Rank #3. Eagle Bulk will report fourth-quarter results on Mar 3.

Eagle Bulk’s shares have gained 119% in a year. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 33% (one miss and three beats), on average.

Expeditors has an Earnings ESP of +2.97% and is currently a #2 Ranked player. Expeditors will release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 22.

EXPD is being aided by an uptick in airfreight revenues. Due to the coronavirus-induced imbalance between scheduled capacity and demand, the company is using charters to meet customer needs. Revenues from the airfreight services unit increased approximately 54% year over year in the first nine months of 2021.

International Consolidated Airlines has an Earnings ESP of +27.78% and is currently a #3 Ranked player. ICAGY will release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 25.

International Consolidated Airlines’ 2022 earnings and revenues are expected to increase 108.7% and 153.1%, respectively.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.