How Will American Airlines (AAL) Fare This Earnings Season?

American Airlines AAL is scheduled to report first-quarter 2020 results on Apr 30, before market open.

Notably, the company’s bottom line surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters with in-line earnings in one.

Against this backdrop, let’s delve into the factors that might have impacted the company’s performance in the March quarter.

With coronavirus woes crippling air-travel demand, American Airlines’ first-quarter performance is likely to have taken a major hit. Even though passenger traffic might have been strong in January and February, air-travel demand started waning from March onward ever since the infection was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. This downside is expected to have weighed on American Airlines’ top line in the to-be-reported quarter.

To mitigate the extremely low-demand scenario with many countries on lockdown and wide-spread travel restrictions in place, this Fort Worth, TX- based carrier is trimming its capacity, inducing cancellation of multiple flights.

With traffic declining at a faster pace than capacity, consolidated passenger load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) is likely to have fallen in the to-be-reported quarter. Consequently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Airlines’ first-quarter passenger load factor stands at 80, indicating a 4.8% decline from the figure reported in fourth-quarter 2019. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter passenger revenue per available seat miles (a measure of unit revenues) stands at 13.53 cents, implying an 8.1% fall from the figure reported in the sequential quarter. However, low fuel costs are likely to have supported the bottomline in the to-be-reported quarter. Evidently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for March quarter’s average fuel price is pegged at $1.87 per gallon, indicating an 8.8% decline from the number reported in fourth-quarter 2019.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter bottom line currently stands at a loss of $2.04. Meanwhile, earnings figure of 52 cents per share were reported in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is currently pegged at $9.33 billion, suggesting an 11.9% decrease from the year-ago reported figure. With the coronavirus outbreak dealing a severe blow to the company, estimates for first-quarter bottom line have moved south from earnings of 43 cents to the current loss projection over the past 60 days.

Earnings Whispers

The proven Zacks model predicts a beat for American Airlines this earnings season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of beating estimates. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings ESP: American Airlines has an Earnings ESP of +4.07%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: American Airlines currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Highlights of Q4 Earnings

American Airlines’ earnings (excluding 20 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.15 per share matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the bottom line improved 10.6% on a year-over-year basis, backed by low fuel costs. Operating revenues of $11,313 million increased 3.4% year over year and also marginally beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11,308.3 million. Higher passenger revenues drove the top line.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.