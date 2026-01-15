How Is Whirlpool Responding to Slowing U.S. Housing Demand?

Whirlpool Corporation WHR is navigating the slowdown in U.S. housing demand by leaning on innovation, market share gains and structural advantages rather than waiting for a macro rebound. Management acknowledged that elevated mortgage rates continue to suppress housing-related demand, limiting near-term benefits from the housing cycle. As a result, the company is focused on actions it can control, including product refreshes, cost discipline and competitive positioning, to sustain performance.



A central pillar of Whirlpool’s response is its aggressive product renewal in North America. In 2025, more than 30% of its major domestic appliance portfolio transitioned to new products compared with less than 10% in a normal year. These launches have already delivered substantial retail flooring gains and encouraging early sell-through, helping Whirlpool post market share gains in North American major appliances, even in a soft demand environment. Premium offerings such as the redesigned KitchenAid suite are also strengthening Whirlpool’s position with builders and trade partners.



Whirlpool is also benefiting from diversification within its portfolio. Its global small domestic appliance (SDA) business posted double-digit revenue growth and robust margins, supported by new products and a growing direct-to-consumer channel that is less sensitive to housing cycles. This segment is providing a meaningful offset to housing-driven weakness in major appliances.



Whirlpool is positioning for an eventual housing recovery. Management highlighted a significant undersupply of U.S. homes and an aging housing stock as long-term demand drivers once interest rates ease. Combined with its predominantly U.S.-based manufacturing footprint and continued investments, including a $300 million expansion in U.S. laundry facilities, Whirlpool believes it is well-positioned to emerge stronger when housing demand normalizes.

WHR’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Whirlpool’s shares have lost 11.4% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 10.8% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, WHR trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28X compared with the industry’s average of 10.43X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WHR’s 2025 indicates a year-over-year decline of 45.6%, while that for 2026 EPS suggests year-over-year growth of 3.8%. The company’s EPS estimate for 2025 has been unchanged, while the EPS estimate for 2026 has been northbound in the past 30 days. Whirlpool currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Solid Picks in WHR’s Broader Sector

We have highlighted three other top-ranked stocks from the Consumer Discretionary sector, namely G-III Apparel Group GIII, Guess? Inc. GES and Steven Madden SHOO.



G-III Apparel is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of apparel and accessories under licensed brands, owned brands and private label brands. GIII carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for G-III Apparel’s fiscal 2025 sales and earnings indicates declines of 6.3% and 34.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported figures. GIII has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 64.5%, on average.



Guess designs, markets, distributes and licenses casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children as per the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. GES has a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Guess’s fiscal 2025 sales indicates growth of 8%, while the EPS estimate suggests a decline of 13.8% from the year-ago period’s reported figures. GES has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 45%, on average.



Steven Madden designs, sources, markets and sells fashion-forward branded and private-label footwear, accessories, handbags and apparel for women, men and children across the world. SHOO currently has a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Steven Madden’s 2025 sales indicates growth of 11%, while the EPS estimate suggests a decline of 37.1% from the year-ago period’s reported figures. SHOO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.3%, on average.

