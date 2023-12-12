How Well Do Hedge Fund Managers Predict the Market?

Hedge fund managers may look like they’re predicting the market, but it’s really more about managing risk, explains Bruce Liegel, an ex-Millennium fund manager and author of the newsletter Global Macro Playbook.

In this interview, Liegel draws upon his three decades of experience as a fund manager to delve into the effectiveness of hedge funds in predicting price movements, and whether institutional investors have a distinct advantage over their retail counterparts.

How effective are professional fund managers when it comes to predicting price movements in the market?

Liegel: This may come as a shock to most retail investors, but for a hedge fund manager running an equity fund, a hit ratio of around 53-55% is actually considered really good. So, how can you make money when you're barely right half the time? That's where the secret is to managing your risk.

No one can really forecast price movement. When I used to leave work on a Friday, I had no idea what was going to happen over the weekend. A geopolitical event could happen; the Federal Reserve could do something surprising. No one knows what will happen, so you try to find things that are trending, whether up or down. The trend is your friend. And even if the market's not trending, you can also make money in a sideways market.

But back to the risk management side of it. That is the biggest key for most managers who are successful: managing your risk. And that's why if you're only right 53 to 55% of the time, you can generate good returns year after year after year.

So, how to manage the risk? The easy answer is that you let your winners run and you cut your losers. That’s what most people will tell you. But the key here is, when you put a trade on, always have an out. Always think that you’re probably not right and have an exit. That may mean that you trade a little bit more.

Some people are great investors and they just put a trade on, and they'll sit with it for years. Nothing wrong with that. But in the hedge fund community or in the active manager space, your time horizons are a lot less because you have clients who want to make money and they don't have the patience for you to sit through a 30% or 20% draw down.

If you look at some of the largest hedge funds in the world, a typical drawdown of more than 5% will probably cost you your job. And so, you can't lose a lot of money. If you have a stable track record over a long period of time, you may have more leeway, but not a whole lot. If you have your own hedge fund, maybe your investors will tolerate that more. But I'm talking from an individual manager at a large hedge fund, for example.

You then have the question of how much you want to risk on a trade. There are two ways to think about that. You could decide that you don’t want to risk more than a percentage amount, whether that’s 1%, 2% or another amount. Or you could decide that if a trade takes out a particular technical level, you will stop there.

What I typically would do is put the same trade on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 times in a row. I keep getting stopped out, but my fundamental view is still the same. And I'll just keep looking for that spot where I can get in, not risk a lot, and then I may add to that position once I'm right. And then you move your stops up accordingly.

Some people like to put in physical stops in the market, so the market just stops them out. Bigger traders typically can't do that, so that's where you're ‘babysitting your position’ more - sitting there and monitoring the trade a little bit more. If you're close to where you're going to get out, you have to watch it even closer. Some places may have big trade desks and you can just give your order to someone. I was never comfortable doing that because I wanted to do it myself.

So, predicting price movements is more about managing your risk.

Do professional fund managers have an advantage over retail investors when it comes to predicting the future?

Liegel: They have an advantage in a number of ways - but some of those can actually turn out to be disadvantages.

Professional managers tend to have an advantage because they can buy the best research. They have the best tools. Maybe they have a Bloomberg screen, or one of a number of different systems you can get that give you real-time information and that give you advantages over retail investors. You also have access to more markets, and that access is faster. Those are all positives.

From a retail aspect though, sometimes it's actually more positive not having any of those things, as they can take you away from the emotional part of being an investor. For instance, if you're not sitting there watching it all day long, you don't get as emotional about a data release or something. You may have missed that the market spiked 5% because of this, but it may have come right back down.

Retail investors still need to do their homework. They don't have the same expertise that a professional manager probably has, but in some ways, maybe they don't always want that. And I have found over time, working with managers, that those that do very well are the ones that are able to isolate the information they have and put it in context, so that they don't get emotional about it.

That's why, for me personally, I found it very important to have a level where I was going to get out of the market no matter what. In this way, I tried to take the psychology out of it. That doesn't mean that you don't get emotional. But you can take most of the emotion out of it by having a set plan and sticking with that plan.

