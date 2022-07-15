How Web3 Businesses are Pioneering the Next Evolution of Work

By Grace Kwan, Orca co-founder

A sunset sail through Singapore. Rooftop drinks in Lisbon. Scuba diving in the Canary Islands. And of course: Raising $19 million to build one of the first apps on the Solana blockchain.

These are just a few of the highlights of my past year… and all of them were spent in the company of my location-independent team.

Since 2021, my co-founder Yutaro and I have spent our days traveling the world while growing our team from two people to fifteen.

It may sound too good to be true, but take it from me: A remote-first team can be both highly productive and deeply connected on a human level… without ever forcing anyone to get up at 3am.

So, how do we do it? Human-centered design.

I may be a UX Designer by trade, but the principles that work for designing a great product work just as well for an organization. Talk to your target users—in this case, remote workers—to understand their needs, and design for those needs.

Having done so, I’ve found that building a culture that balances trust, agency, and productivity is one of the greatest challenges for remote-first organizations. Below, I’ll describe three concrete rituals that we’ve designed to address that very problem.

Ritual #1: The “Dating Period”

You wouldn’t marry someone after a three-hour-long date. So why would you hire someone after just a few interviews?

That seemingly obvious philosophy is what led us to implement what we jokingly call the “dating period”: Before joining the team full-time, every member of Orca works with our team on a contract basis for a minimum of two weeks. We pay them for their time, of course, and make sure they get the chance to make meaningful contributions to the core roadmap. We’ve found that this is usually long enough for both sides to move past first impressions and feel confident that there’s a fit.

Is this a lot more work than an interview? Sure. But in the USA, the average length of a marriage is eight years. The average length of employment? Four. Either way, that’s a long time to be stuck with the wrong person. Might as well try moving in first.

Ritual #2: Weekly Kickoff

There are few things more torturous than a meeting that involves going around the room, hearing from each of 30 people one-by-one. (In remote world: Cue camera off, doom scrolling on.)

At IDEO, I quickly became fond of the company’s iconic alternative: The whiteboard. We’d scribble answers to questions like “How might we redesign the vending machine?” on post-its and slap them on a piece of foam core, transforming it into a colorful collection of ideas.

At Orca, we have just one synchronous meeting each week, inspired by those whiteboards: An interactive ritual called Weekly Kickoff, which we conduct via a synchronous digital whiteboard. The current iteration is composed of six parts:

Warm-up Announcements* Snippets Key Topics* Retrospective Wind-down

Of these six, only two consist of a single person talking: Announcements and Key Topics. Every other section is conducted synchronously through digital post-its, allowing the team to share, react, and converse in real-time. In most companies, simply sharing announcements can easily take 60 minutes. Our Kickoffs often clock in at around 45 and feature a much higher degree of interaction, collaboration, and laughter.

In line with my “no 3am meetings” rule, attendance is optional; recordings and written notes ensure that team members who can’t make it can catch up later. But we find that if folks can make it, they usually do—and many say it’s a highlight of their week.

Ritual #3: The Colo

Distributed work enables freedom, but that freedom often comes at the cost of human connection. When a team is located all over the world, how might we facilitate those memorable moments that transform strangers into friends—or at the very least, teammates you can trust?

Our belief in the value of in-person interaction is the impetus for Orca’s colocation budget, which empowers the team to spend time together anywhere in the world. Collocations may be a large expense, but they’re good for the business, too. In our experience, the kernel of trust that’s planted in a face-to-face meeting changes the tenor of future communication even when distributed, ultimately translating into better retention, better communication, and a more productive team.

These days, more and more companies are making an effort to integrate human-centered design into their product. But all too often, that human-centric lens goes out the window when it comes to the humans next door, on the team.

The traditional workforce is designed around the constraints of a physical workplace, but these days, many of the most talented people I know desire greater freedom, without sacrificing the human connection. I’ve taken it upon myself to create (and constantly iterate on!) a remote-first, connection-centric culture that allows them to thrive.

That said, remember that good design is all about tailoring to specific needs. What works for us is unlikely to be exactly right for you. If you’re looking to revamp your culture, talk to your target users—in this case, your team—to learn about the challenges they face. Then, if the rituals above seem like a good starting point, I encourage you to adapt them. After all, great design starts from a battle-tested base, not an empty canvas.

Author bio

Grace “Ori” Kwan is the co-founder of Orca, a decentralized exchange on the Solana blockchain. A programmer, designer, and writer, she is best known for her expertise turning complex technical systems into simple user experiences, which she developed as a designer at IDEO and engineer at Coursera. This "special touch" has made Orca trusted within the wider ecosystem for its ease of use and approachability, especially among newcomers to crypto. She holds a BS and MS in Computer Science from Stanford University.

