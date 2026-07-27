How Waste Connections Is Using AI to Expand Margins and Future Growth

Waste Connections, Inc. WCN is putting artificial intelligence to work in pricing, routing and customer service.

The investment case rests on whether these tools can move from pilots and early savings to recurring margin support, especially when labor availability, fuel costs and weaker commodity values can pressure waste-services profitability.

WCN Turns AI Pricing Into Measurable Benefits

WCN’s artificial intelligence pricing tool has already generated roughly $20 million in annualized EBITDA benefits. That is the clearest proof point in the company’s technology program because it has moved beyond planning and into measurable earnings contribution.

The pricing tool can help the company make better customer-level decisions. In a business where route density, contract structure and service mix affect profitability, data-driven pricing can strengthen yield and reduce revenue leakage.

Waste Connections Tests Smarter Route Planning

Waste Connections is also testing AI-based routing technology. The opportunity is straightforward. More efficient routes can reduce unnecessary miles, better match labor hours to service needs and improve collection productivity.

The program remains in development, so investors should avoid assigning full value to routing savings too early. WM WM, formerly known as Waste Management, is North America’s leading provider of comprehensive environmental solutions, making operating efficiency a central issue across the industry.

WCN Builds a Broader AI Investment Platform

The AI effort is larger than one pricing application. Across seven programs, WCN expects a planned $100 million AI investment to ultimately produce $100 million in EBITDA improvement.

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The timing matters. Implementation is expected to progress through 2028 and 2029, which means the earnings impact should be judged over several years rather than a single quarter.

Waste Connections Links Tech to Workforce Gains

WCN’s technology push fits a broader operating culture built around safety, retention and local execution. The company has said it invests in technology to support leaders’ safety efforts and uses onboard event recording to identify risky behavior and reinforce best practices.

That operating discipline has produced tangible workforce-related gains. In 2025, Waste Connections reported a 13% reduction in incident rates and a 17% decline in voluntary turnover compared with the prior year. AI is best viewed as a productivity layer on top of that system, not a stand-alone growth engine.

WCN Must Prove Returns Across the Business

The risk is that planned savings arrive unevenly. Pricing benefits are already visible, but routing and customer-service tools still need broader deployment before they can be treated as dependable margin drivers.

The macro backdrop also matters. Management cited rapidly spiking fuel and related costs, along with ongoing drags from comparatively lower commodity values, even as adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 32.8% in the second quarter. Republic Services, Inc. RSG is another large environmental-services peer, so investors can compare how leading operators translate technology spending into margin durability.

Waste Connections Signals Favor the Trend

The bottom line is that WCN’s AI strategy has credible early evidence, but the full return case depends on execution through 2028 and 2029. Investors should track realized EBITDA gains, not just planned savings.

WCN also has a Momentum Score of A, Growth Score of B and VGM Score of B, which point to favorable momentum and growth characteristics. Still, the Value Score of C suggests valuation is less supportive, and some expected efficiency benefit may already be reflected in the stock.

WCN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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