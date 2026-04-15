How VSCO Is Using Digital Innovation to Capture Young Shoppers?

Victoria’s Secret & Co. VSCO focused on building Gen Z relevance by engaging through digital culture, and key moments that drive connection, conversation, and growth. The company is also reshaping how its brands connect with consumers by refining its marketing model and shifting investments toward digital and social channels.

By embracing bold, entertainment-led creative, the company is enhancing its ability to tell compelling brand stories across multiple platforms with greater frequency, strengthening overall visibility and engagement. As a result, brand relevance and purchase consideration have reached multi-year highs across digital channels. In the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025 app downloads rose 25%, with apps now contributing approximately one-third of total digital sales.

VSCO has reset PINK’s foundation, repositioning it as a digitally native, socially driven lifestyle brand for ages between 18 and 24 years. Anchored in a bold, playful, and irreverent identity, the brand has strengthened its definition, driving higher awareness, relevance, and customer affinity. This renewed focus is reflected in performance, with PINK delivering high single-digit growth in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Strategic campaigns remain central to the company’s approach. The TWICE campaign became PINK’s most viewed ever, generating over 79 million social views and driving a 50% increase in PINK app downloads in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Additionally, a thumb-stopping campaign featuring fan-favorite VS Angels, kept the fashion show top of mind, highlighted the brand’s creativity and people, and reinforced its presence at the center of the cultural conversation. The company also released a behind-the-scenes fashion show documentary, which generated millions of views. Initiatives like these have successfully expanded the company’s customer file, showing a significant uptick in younger customers.

The Zacks Rundown for VSCO

Shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have surged 60.8% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 4.6%.



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From a valuation standpoint, VSCO trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, lower than the industry’s average of 15.95.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VSCO’s current and next fiscal year earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 15.7% and 19.5%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Deckers Outdoors Corporation DECK, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. At present, Deckers carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DECK’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 8.9% and 8.5%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. DECK delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 36.9%, on average.

Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI designs, markets, and sells apparel and related accessories for men, women, and children in the United States and internationally. At present, LEVI carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LEVI’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 5.2% and 11.9%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. LEVI has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.4%, on average.

Tapestry, Inc. TPR provides accessories and lifestyle brand products in North America, Greater China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. At present, TPR flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPR’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 11.2% and 26.5%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. TPR has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.8%, on average.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

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Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.