How Is Victoria's Secret Expanding Growth Through Innovation?

Victoria’s Secret & Co. VSXY remains focused on directing investments toward key customer-facing areas of the business. Product innovation continues to be a strategic priority, with the company allocating resources to strengthen its offerings and enhance the customer experience while supporting long-term growth initiatives. Over the past 18 months, the company has refined its top 10 bra frames to improve fit, comfort and styling, making its core assortment stronger and more productive. This disciplined focus on its core business has also created opportunities to expand adjacent categories, including bra tops, bralettes and unlined bras, further enhancing product innovation and assortment relevance.

Victoria’s Secret emphasized that innovation remains central to the company’s strategy, spanning both technical and fashion advancements. The company continues to improve fit, comfort and performance while introducing new colors, fabrics, treatments and styles to strengthen its product offering. Product innovation continued through the relaunch of the Signature Collection, its core everyday essentials line and the introduction of the Invisible Strapless Collection.

The company highlighted that the new Invisible Strapless Collection combines customer insights with the company’s technical innovations to deliver improved functionality and stronger fashion relevance. The launch aligns with the growing innerwear-as-outerwear trend and reflects the company’s strategy of combining product innovation with targeted marketing to deepen customer engagement. Management believes these initiatives demonstrate continued progress across both its technical and fashion innovation priorities.

The company remains focused on expanding margins while investing in product innovation and brand strength, supporting its confidence in delivering sustainable long-term profitable growth. Overall, Victoria’s Secret’s innovation-led strategy reinforces its brand competitiveness, positioning the company to capture evolving consumer preferences while supporting long-term growth.

The Zacks Rundown for VSXY

Shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have gained 30.3% in the past six months against the industry’s decline of 7.9%.



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From a valuation standpoint, VSXY trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, higher than the industry’s average of 14.39.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VSXY’s current and next fiscal year earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 55% and 19.1%, respectively.



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Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Tapestry, Inc. TPR provides accessories and lifestyle brand products in North America, Greater China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. At present, TPR carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPR’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 13.9% and 36.5%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. TPR has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.6%, on average.



Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI designs, markets, and sells apparel and related accessories for men, women, and children in the United States and internationally. At present, LEVI carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LEVI’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 5.2% and 12.7%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. LEVI has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.4%, on average.



Deckers Outdoors Corporation DECK, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. At present, Deckers carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DECK’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 8.1% and 6.1%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. DECK delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.7%, on average.

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Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.