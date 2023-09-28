How Verizon and AT&T Can Upend Cable TV

The cable industry has lost about 25 million subscribers over the last five years and cord-cutting seems to be accelerating. The bundle that drove record profits for media companies is evaporating before our eyes. But that doesn't mean media is going anywhere and with streaming proliferating it's likely a new bundle emerges.

In this video, Travis Hoium makes the argument that telecom companies like Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T (NYSE: T) are uniquely positioned to rebundle cellular service with streaming TV.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Sept. 24, 2023. The video was published on Sept. 26, 2023.

Travis Hoium has positions in Apple, Verizon Communications, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Walmart, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends T-Mobile US and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

