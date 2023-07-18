How Vanguard Helped Clients Reduce Capital Gains Tax Bill

In a piece for ETFTrends, James Comtois covers how Vanguard successfully helped its clients reduce their capital gains tax bill. This was especially salient in 2021 when many early-stage investors in companies that went public reaped massive profits as they cashed out during the IPO process.

Some advisors placed the capital gains of these clients into direct indexing. With direct indexing, investors own the actual holdings of the index rather than a fund. This means that tax losses can be regularly harvested and accumulated to offset capital gains and reduce a clients’ tax bill. Such a strategy is not possible with investing in traditional funds.

Further, investors can continue to track their benchmark as the positions that are sold can be replaced by different positions that have similar factor scores. Research shows that harvesting tax losses can boost portfolio performance but more benefits accrue with more consistent scanning.

These capital gains can be deferred for a couple of years into the future. Similarly, tax losses that are harvested can also be deferred for when the tax liability emerges. Overall, these strategies can provide considerable benefits to a select group of investors,

Finsum: Direct indexing provides significant benefits to investors that have a large tax bill now or in the future.

