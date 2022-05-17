How Valuing Financial Wellness Leads to a More Inclusive World

We speak with Jeffrey Swett, Financial Advisor and Leader of The Swett Wealth Management of UBS, about the current state of financial literacy in the U.S. and the importance of learning financial wellness at a young age.



What is the current state of financial literacy in the U.S.?



In March, Florida became the 11th U.S. state to mandate financial literacy credit in order to graduate from high school. The other states are Alabama, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio and Rhode Island. This is terrific news, and the emphasis on financial literacy is growing, but there’s still a lot of progress that needs to be made. We’re hoping that eventually all 50 states will have a financial literacy requirement for high school graduation.



If students can develop a basic understanding of our society’s financial system before they graduate from high school, they will become better equipped and more confident in handling real world financial scenarios.



School systems have realized over the years that a well-rounded education can be a combination of the standard textbook curriculum and theory, as well as real world experiences. Personal finance affects everybody, so it’s a ubiquitous real-world experience.



Where and when should foundational financial literacy and education work start? And why?



It’s best for financial education to start at home at a very young age. The idea is that it’s easier to learn things when you start at a young age – learning a foreign language is a good example of this. If a child is taught the basics of spending vs. saving and the benefits of saving, it is likely that they will develop better financial habits as an adult, such as saving most of their money.

How can learning financial wellness at a young age help with later years – as well as promoting and creating a more inclusive world?



Learning financial wellness at a young age allows young adults to develop a high level of confidence when operating day-to-day in the real world. The Pythagorean theorem is an important concept in geometry but for most people it’s not a daily encounter. By contrast, credit scores and savings accounts are something that affect most people’s lives. If financial wellness is widely taught and valued, this should naturally lead us to a more inclusive world.



What is your biggest investing advice or lesson?



It’s very important, especially for young investors, to be cognizant of the time value of money. The earlier you begin to save and plan for your goals, and if the money grows at a moderate rate, the less money you ultimately need to save. Money can grow over long periods of time so starting early, even with small amounts of money, can be enormously impactful.

