How Valero's Q2 Refining & Renewable Diesel Surge Reshapes its 2026

Valero Energy Corporation VLO delivered a second-quarter 2026 beat that changed the shape of its near-term earnings story. Adjusted earnings reached $12.54 per share, while revenues increased 48.8% to $44.48 billion, with both measures topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

The result was not just a refining windfall. Renewable diesel and ethanol also posted sharp profit gains, giving Valero three meaningful earnings engines as it moves through 2026.

Valero’s Q2 Beat Was Broad-Based

Adjusted earnings rose from $2.28 per share a year earlier, and the 27.1% earnings surprise was paired with a 23.7% sales surprise. That combination shows the quarter’s strength extended beyond one margin or operating statistic.

Operating income reached $5.20 billion, up from $997 million. The mix matters because each reportable segment contributed more profit than in the prior-year quarter.

VLO’s Refining Margins Drove the Upside

Refining margin increased to $6.34 billion from $3.28 billion, while segment operating income rose to $4.47 billion from $1.27 billion. Stronger gasoline and distillate economics lifted refining margin per barrel to $23.62 from $12.35.

Throughput averaged about 3 million barrels per day, with the Gulf Coast supplying roughly 62% of the total. Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC, which also operates a refining system of about 3 million barrels per day, provides a useful peer reference for how scale and feedstock flexibility can amplify tight product markets.

Valero’s Renewable Diesel Business Rebounded

Renewable Diesel swung to operating income of $717 million from a $79 million loss. Margin per gallon rose to $2.52 from 22 cents as renewable credit values increased faster than fat-based feedstock costs.

Management sees support through 2026 and 2027 from established renewable-volume obligations, but the segment remains sensitive to credit values and eligible-feedstock economics. Phillips 66 PSX, which produces renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel at its Rodeo complex, faces similar policy and feedstock variables across its lower-carbon platform.

VLO’s Ethanol Segment Added Another Profit Engine

Ethanol operating income increased to $318 million from $54 million even though external revenues stayed flat at $1 billion. Ethanol margin increased to $489 million from $217 million, reflecting much better conversion economics.

Production credits added another structural benefit. Valero expects roughly 17 cents per gallon for 2026 and about 19 cents per gallon from 2027 through 2029, compared with a historical mid-cycle ethanol margin of about 25 cents.

Valero’s Cash Windfall Expands Its Options

Adjusted operating cash flow totaled $4.49 billion, and Valero returned $2.6 billion, or 59%, to stockholders. Cash and cash equivalents ended the quarter at $7.87 billion, above the company’s long-term target of $4 billion to $5 billion.

That liquidity can cushion commodity-driven working-capital swings while supporting the $230 million St. Charles optimization project and Port Arthur repairs. Valero estimates the Port Arthur work at $250 million and expects a substantial portion to be covered by insurance.

Valero’s Earnings Outlook and Estimate Trends

The Zacks Consensus Estimate calls for earnings of $12.31 per share in the current quarter and $6.90 in the next quarter. For 2026, the consensus mark is $36.95 per share, followed by $26.70 for 2027, implying a 27.7% year-over-year decline after this year’s surge.

The estimate range remains wide, underscoring the sensitivity of results to refining margins and renewable-fuel economics.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

VLO’s Strong Quarter Still Faces Durability Tests

Valero’s second-quarter performance broadened its 2026 earnings mix, but investors should not treat one exceptional period as a permanent run rate. Refining-margin normalization, renewable-policy changes and repair execution remain the main durability tests.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Valero has a Value Score of A, Growth Score of A, Momentum Score of B and VGM Score of A. That combination points to favorable estimate-revision trends and solid style characteristics over the near term, while the projected earnings decline in 2027 argues for continued attention to cyclicality.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phillips 66 (PSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.