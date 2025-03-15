How To Use Elon Musk’s AI Chatbot Grok-3 To Save Money

The Grok-3 app recently took the top spot in the App Store and is competing with other language learning models like ChatGPT and Gemini. You can give Grok-3 various prompts, but its real-time access to the X database helps it stand out from the competition.

It’s fascinating to see all of the different ways you can use Grok-3, but it’s even possible to save money with this resource — especially if you have a side gig or run a business. YouTuber Hustling Labs came out with this video that explains some of the ways you can save money with Grok-3.

Create Images

The Hustling Labs channel showed how easy it is to design images with Grok-3. You just have to enter a prompt and choose from a few images. Grok-3 also has editing capabilities that let you make refinements and change subtle details within an image, so it’s exactly what you want.

Some business owners may opt to use Grok-3 for various graphic design projects, such as book covers and social media posts. This can help content creators be more active on various platforms while saving time and money.

Write Code

Hustling Labs also explained that you can use Grok-3 to write code for you. Business owners can create SaaS apps much faster with Grok-3, even if they don’t know code. Of course, it’s even better if you know code or work with someone who does. That way, you can refine the code and make it unique for your brand.

However, Grok-3 can give you a head start on this initiative. Having some base code for a SaaS app or a video game can save you hundreds of dollars to build your product.

Ask Financial Questions

Language learning models are only powerful if you ask the right questions. Explain your situation, in one sentence or up to a few paragraphs, and ask Grok-3 for a recommendation.

For instance, the creator of Hustling Labs has an iPhone 14 that’s fully paid off and is considering the iPhone 16. Instead of reading a bunch of articles online, he wrote a few paragraphs in a Grok prompt that detailed his situation and the choice he wants to make. Grok-3 weighed the pros and cons of getting an iPhone 16 or sticking with the iPhone 14. This type of research can help people walk away from some purchases and save money.

You can ask questions about getting a mortgage vs. renting, which streaming service to cut from your budget and other prompts that get you closer to saving money.

Just make sure you fact check the information Grok-3 — or any other AI — provides. Don’t follow any financial advice you get online, from an AI or not, without verifying its accuracy.

Gather Information

One of the big strengths of AI models like Grok-3 is how quickly you can access information and act upon it. Grok-3 can act as a mentor if you ask it the right questions. The app can make it less necessary to buy books and training courses.

Instead of paying for knowledge, you can give Grok-3 prompts. For instance, if you want to learn about gardening, you can prompt Grok-3, “how to create a garden” or “best crops to grow in my area.” Grok-3 can provide tips for your location and let you know which varieties of fruit are best for your climate, so you don’t waste money on plants that won’t grow.

You can repeat this process for any skill you want to develop. For instance, you can use Grok-3 to learn new languages and practice writing sentences. The AI model offers a lot of resources and can help you save a lot of money if you know how to use it.

