This Is How To Use AI To Shop and Save Money, According to George Kamel

While artificial intelligence shopping assistants promise convenience, personal finance expert George Kamel warned they’re designed more to increase spending than save money. But that doesn’t mean you should avoid AI entirely when shopping. Kamel, who regularly uses AI tools himself, shared the smart way to leverage artificial intelligence for better purchases without losing control of your wallet.

“I don’t have a problem with using AI to help you shop,” Kamel explained in a recent YouTube video. “I think that can actually be smart. I use it all the time to do research.” The key difference? He keeps himself firmly in the driver’s seat for all final decisions.

The Right Way To Use AI for Shopping

Here are some ways AI can help you with shopping.

Research and Compare Like a Pro

Kamel’s approach is strategic and controlled. “I do use ChatGPT to help me research and compare products that I’m looking at, but that’s where it stops. I do the purchasing from there.”

Think of AI as your research assistant, not your personal shopper. You can ask it to compare laptop specifications, find the best-rated air purifiers under $200 or explain the differences between various smartphone models. But when it comes time to click “buy,” that’s your job.

Set Clear Boundaries and Guardrails

Kamel talked about how AI shopping tools are designed to influence behavior. “Remember that AI is shaping your shopping habits. These tools are literally designed to influence what you buy and when you buy it.”

His warning signs to watch for: “If you notice you’re buying stuff faster, more often and with less thought, that’s not efficiency — that is subtle manipulation with a friendly user interface.”

The solution? Don’t let the convenience of AI push you into making rushed decisions.

Stay Hands-On With Your Money

Whether you’re using AI or not, you still need to be aware of your finances and spending.

Keep Control of the Final Decision

“Stay hands-on with your money. Don’t just set it and forget it,” Kamel advised. “You need to always know exactly what’s coming in, what’s going out and what is sitting in your cart.”

Even when AI helps with browsing or comparison shopping, “you should still be the one making the final call on the purchases.” This simple rule prevents impulse buying and keeps you connected to your spending.

Budget Every Month

Kamel’s cornerstone advice involves creating a monthly budget that “becomes the boss of your money.” Rather than letting AI algorithms or marketing influence your purchases, your predetermined budget should guide every single spending decision.

“The best way to stay on top of your spending is to make a budget every single month,” he explained. This budget acts as your financial guardrails, preventing both AI tools and impulse purchases from derailing your money goals.

What AI Can’t (and Shouldn’t) Do

AI isn’t good for all things, so here’s a look at what to avoid.

Don’t Outsource Financial Decisions

Kamel got to the heart of why full AI shopping automation is problematic: “Don’t outsource your financial decisions to tech. AI doesn’t know your values, it doesn’t know your goals, it doesn’t know the stress you’re feeling.”

He pointed out specific blind spots: “It doesn’t know that your kid needs braces, that you’re hustling to pay off your student loans. AI might know how to predict behavior and do some research, but it doesn’t know how to help you build wealth and shape those habits.”

The Danger of Algorithmic Control

“The minute you start letting an algorithm decide where your money goes, you lose control,” Kamel warned. “And that’s no bueno.”

This loss of control happens gradually. First, AI makes shopping more convenient. Then it starts suggesting purchases. Eventually, you’re disconnected from your spending decisions entirely — exactly what credit card companies want.

The Four Major Risks To Avoid

While focusing on the positive uses of AI, Kamel identified four key dangers of AI shopping assistants:

1. Frictionless Spending

When purchasing becomes too easy, overspending becomes inevitable. “As friction goes down, the danger of overspending goes up.”

2. Lost Connection to Money

“When you’re not the one swiping the card or clicking the checkout button, you lose any kind of connection to your money, emotional or otherwise.”

3. Derailed Financial Goals

AI assistants optimize for profit and convenience, not your long-term financial success. They won’t care if you’re saving for a house or paying off debt.

4. Data Privacy Concerns

“For AI to protect your money, it needs full access to it. And that means more data sharing, more stored credentials, more places for things to go wrong.”

The Smart AI Shopping Strategy

Kamel’s approach boils down to using AI as a tool, not a decision-maker. Here’s his practical framework:

Use AI for:

Product research and comparisons

Reading and summarizing reviews

Finding options you might have missed

Understanding technical specifications

Don’t use AI for:

Making final purchase decisions

Setting spending priorities

Managing your budget

Storing payment information

Always remember:

Check your budget before any purchase.

Take time to consider each buying decision.

Stay aware of how tools influence your behavior.

Keep your financial goals front and center.

The Bottom Line on AI and Money

“This is your life, it’s your money, and you shouldn’t mindlessly delegate it to a robot trained by credit card companies,” Kamel concluded.

The promise of AI shopping assistants is seductive — imagine never having to research products or compare prices again. But Kamel’s approach offers something better: the research benefits of AI combined with the intentionality and control that actually build wealth.

AI can make you a smarter shopper, but only if you remain the smart one making the decisions. Use it to gather information, compare options and understand products better. Just don’t let it anywhere near your wallet.

As Kamel put it, you need to “take back the wheel and stop letting marketing or machines control your money.” AI is a powerful tool for shopping research — just make sure you’re the one holding the tool, not the other way around.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: This Is How To Use AI To Shop and Save Money, According to George Kamel

