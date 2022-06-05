How Upgrading My Sam's Club Membership Saved Me a Fortune

My husband and I are Sam's Club members, and we were recently offered the opportunity to get a PLUS membership instead of the membership tier we had in place. This opportunity came at a cost of $55, but this extra expense has actually saved me a fortune. Here's why.

PLUS membership comes with perks that justify the price

Paying extra for PLUS membership paid off for me immediately after signing up. By paying an extra $55, we were able to save $80 on prescription eyeglasses. So even if I got no other benefits from my upgraded membership, the cost was worth paying since I immediately covered the membership dues and got more savings back in my pocket.

That's not the only advantage of a PLUS membership, though. I also get free shipping on purchases. And Sam's Cash is available on in-club purchases, including those that I get using curbside pickup. I get 2% back on purchases due to Sam's Cash, and that's without having to sign up for a Sam's Club credit card.

Since we routinely have things shipped from Sam's rather than trying to drag a toddler and a newborn through the store while picking up bulky items, we have already saved a ton on shipping fees we otherwise would have paid for our orders. And this is on top of getting money back each time we buy something. The 2% back combines with our credit card rewards to defray our purchasing expenses and make everything we buy just a little bit cheaper.

Sometimes it pays off to pay more

My upgraded Sam's membership is a clear example that it often pays off to buy something better from the start. It's important not to just think about the immediate upfront expense, but to look at the big picture of how each expenditure could ultimately pay off for you or cost you in the long run.

Joining Sam's Club always comes with an upfront cost, even if you do not get the Plus membership. But paying the warehouse club's fees can be worth it due to the discounted prices on many items we buy, from paper towels to laundry detergent and more. And the Plus membership costs even more, but the added perks that it offers more than offset the extra expense.

Of course, not everyone can afford to pay the upfront costs to reap the benefits that Sam's provides -- or that Plus membership provides. But for those with a little bit of extra spare cash, it's worth doing the math to see if membership makes sense and to evaluate which tier of membership will be the best overall value in the long run.

Rather than confusing a cheaper price with a better deal, do a personalized assessment to see what financial decision makes sense for you. Like the decision I made to get a better Sam's Club membership, taking this approach could end up paying off for you over time.

Check out The Ascent's best credit cards for 2022

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.