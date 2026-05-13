How United Natural Foods' Optimization Strategy Is Reshaping Growth

United Natural Foods, Inc.’s UNFI optimization initiatives are becoming a central force in reshaping its growth and profitability profile. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the company’s network optimization efforts, particularly distribution-center consolidation and lean supply-chain execution, significantly influenced how the business delivered earnings and cash flow improvements.



A major example is the transition out of the Allentown, PA, distribution center, which created a nearly 500-basis-point drag on quarterly sales growth in the fiscal second quarter, but simultaneously improved margins and cash flow. Management characterized these actions as “accretive optimization,” emphasizing that the short-term revenue pressure is intentional and tied to eliminating less efficient operations.



The benefits are already visible in operating performance. Operating expenses declined nearly 6% year over year, while distribution-center productivity improved more than 6%, aided by lean management practices, automation and technology investments. UNFI also highlighted stronger on-time delivery metrics, lower shrink levels and better inventory management as outcomes of these efforts.



Technology is becoming increasingly central to the optimization strategy. The company is expanding RELEX, its AI-powered supply-chain planning platform, across the distribution network to improve fill rates, forecasting and inventory efficiency. Management expects implementation across conventional distribution centers to be completed by the fiscal year-end 2026.



Importantly, UNFI is positioning optimization not merely as a cost-cutting exercise, but as a structural redesign of its operating model. By streamlining facilities, improving routing efficiency and embedding lean disciplines throughout the organization, the company is attempting to build a more scalable and responsive supply chain. While these initiatives are currently weighing on top-line comparisons, management believes the optimization cycle will create a leaner operational base capable of supporting more efficient long-term growth.

United Natural Foods’ Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 8.7% in the past month against the industry’s 1.5% decline. UNFI has also outperformed the broader Consumer Staples sector and the S&P 500 index’s growth of 1.7% and 8.5%, respectively, during the same period.

UNFI Stock's Past Month Performance



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Is UNFI a Value Play Stock?

United Natural Foods currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 18.91, which is up from the industry average of 13.49 and the sector average of 16.66. This valuation places the stock at a noticeable premium relative to comparable peers and the sector overall.

UNFI P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



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Stocks to Consider

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. CHEF distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East and Canada. At present, CHEF sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for Chefs' Warehouse’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 8.3% and 24.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. CHEF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.9%, on average.



Darling Ingredients Inc. DAR develops, produces and sells sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). DAR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.1%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Darling Ingredients’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 10.3% and 567.7%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels.



Smithfield Foods, Inc. SFD produces packaged meats and fresh pork in the United States and internationally. It carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. SFD delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Smithfield Foods’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 1.3% and 7.5%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels.

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Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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