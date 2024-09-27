How Is UDR's Stock Performance Compared to Other REITs?

Valued at a market cap of $14.9 billion, UDR, Inc. (UDR) is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust (REIT). The Highlands Ranch, Colorado-based company, specializes in owning, managing, and developing apartment communities in high-demand markets across the United States.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and UDR fits this criterion perfectly. UDR is renowned for its strategic focus on high-barrier-to-entry markets, with its ownership of 60,124 apartment homes, including 311 under development, and its strategic investment in high-demand, low-affordability markets, positioning it as the 19th largest apartment owner in the U.S. as of March 31, 2024.

However, UDR's shares have declined 4.9% from its 52-week high of $47.55, reached on Sep. 16. Shares of UDR are up 11.7% over the past three months, underperforming The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLRE) 16.6% rise in the same period.

In the longer term, over the past 52 weeks, UDR's shares have increased 26.6%, lagging behind XLRE’s return of 32.2%. Yet, shares of UDR have risen 18.1% on a YTD basis, surpassing XLRE's 10.9% gain over the same time period.

UDR has been in a bullish trend, trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since late April.

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q2 FFO of $0.62 per share and adjusted revenue of $413.3 million, UDR's shares fell 1.9% the next day due to the impact of excess apartment supply in the Sunbelt region, which is expected to pressure average rental rates. Additionally, while the company raised its full-year guidance, investors have reacted cautiously to the slower growth in same-store expenses and occupancy rates.

In comparison, rival Equity Residential (EQR) has seen a 21.5% rise on a YTD basis and a 26.7% gain over the past 52 weeks, outperforming UDR's performances in both periods.

Despite UDR’s underperformance over the past year, analysts are moderately optimistic about the stock's prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 24 analysts covering it, and it is currently trading slightly below the mean price target of $45.45.

