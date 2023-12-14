How Trump netted evangelical votes in Iowa -- with help from a young Christian operative

By Nathan Layne and Alexandra Ulmer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Before Donald Trump stepped on stage for a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in early December, several leaders joined him in a prayer on behalf of a candidate whose latest presidential quest they see as a mission ordained by God.

"The gates of hell will not prevail over him," Iowa state legislator and pastor Brad Sherman told the prayer circle. "There is a great victory coming for this nation and the world because of the calling you've placed on this man."

That moment, captured in a video that went viral, was orchestrated by an aide just a few years out of college who has been locking in the crucial Iowa evangelical vote for Trump.

Evangelical voters make up more than half of the Republican electorate in Iowa, whose population is around 90% white and where the caucuses on Jan. 15 kick off voting in the Republican primary race.

That's in line with his 51% support from likely Republican caucus goers overall.

DeSantis had 19% support from likely caucus goers and Nikki Haley, who was the United Nations ambassador under Trump, got 16%. The margin of error was 4.4 percentage points.

Many of his recruits are planning to double as precinct captains, organizing in their community ahead of the vote and speaking for Trump at their local caucuses, the person familiar with the matter said. The Trump campaign declined to comment on Lane's activities.

"Trump was the most pro-life president ever," Lane told Reuters. "Just look at what he's done. The man is a rock star when it comes to evangelicals and speaking to that base."

Trump's personal touch has also helped.

When Sherman, the state legislator who led the December prayer, lost his adult daughter earlier this year, Sherman said Trump called to offer condolences.

"It was very sincere. So I texted him a link to the obituary. He texted me back and said: 'I showed this to Melania and she cried,'" said Sherman, who has helped Lane contact pastors.

PASTORS FOR TRUMP

Courting ministry leaders comes naturally to Lane. His father runs the American Renewal Project, a nonprofit that recruits pastors to run for local, state and federal office with the aim of shaping government to Christian principles. The elder Lane says he considers homosexuality a sin.

David Lane told Reuters that Jackson started door-knocking for conservative campaigns after high school and continued while at Missouri Baptist University. "I'm proud of him. I haven't been involved," the elder Lane said of his son's work for Trump.

Jackson Lane also worked as a field organizer for Trump's 2020 presidential campaign in Arizona, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Lane handled daily logistical tasks and traveled with Flynn, who emerged post-pardon as the leader of a far-right movement aiming to put Christianity at the center of American life. Flynn did not respond to requests for comment.

Joseph Hall, a longtime Trump supporter and the pastor at Crossroads Church, an evangelical church in Council Bluffs, Iowa, said he jumped at an invitation from Lane to speak at a Trump rally in Sioux City. The army veteran said he believed Trump had "done more for the faith than any other president in our time."

His endorsement got the attention of congregant James Goar, a 40-year-old construction worker who has never voted in the Iowa caucus and said he is now leaning towards Trump.

ENDORSEMENT POWER

DeSantis has continued trying to make inroads with evangelical voters, including frequent stops at small, rural churches.

In November, he announced the support of more than 100 Iowa pastors and faith leaders, although that trails the more than 250 endorsements disclosed by Trump this week.

"I think he's done a great job, but he is all by himself," Bingaman said of Lane.

Bob Vander Plaats, an influential evangelical leader who has endorsed DeSantis, also sees hope, citing the abortion ban and the connections the Florida governor has made across the state.

Trump called the Florida abortion ban "a terrible thing," a remark that drew rebukes from some evangelicals, and has attacked Iowa's popular governor, Kim Reynolds, for supporting DeSantis.

Haley, who has discussed her Methodist faith on the campaign trail, does not have as robust a network of evangelical supporters in Iowa as Trump or DeSantis.

She did, however, score a major endorsement from Iowa evangelical activist Marlys Popma.

At crowded Trump rallies, though, his rivals are an afterthought.

"We believe that he's annointed by God," Herndon said.

(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Alexandra Ulmer in San Francisco. Additional reporting by Gram Slattery in Waukee, Iowa. Editing by Colleen Jenkins)

