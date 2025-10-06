How Trump Became $3B Richer Since 2024

President Donald Trump’s net worth has soared by approximately $3 billion since 2024, largely due to lucrative post-presidency business moves, according to Forbes. The financial jump has reshaped Trump’s place among America’s wealthiest, drawing attention from financial experts nationwide.

The president is now ranked No. 201 on the Forbes 400. Trump has climbed 118 spots following his surge in personal wealth last year. Let’s find out how this happened and whether being the president made him this much money.

Pre-Presidency Financial Picture

In 2016, Trump’s net worth stood at roughly $3.7 billion, making him already one of America’s wealthiest individuals, per CNN. The COVID-19 pandemic and several legal battles then chipped away at that fortune, causing it to hit a low of $2.5 billion in 2020, its most challenging period financially.

According to MoneyWeek, this decline was particularly striking, as Trump had previously boasted of a personal wealth exceeding $10 billion, a claim that “couldn’t be verified.” Forbes said that by 2024 he had accrued 4.3 billion.

Experts and journalists point out that Trump’s portfolio consisted mainly of real estate, luxury hotels and his licensing brand — none of which protected him from the sharp downturn caused by pandemic-era market struggles. By this point, asset values had dropped and Trump’s true net worth was a subject of debate, even among financial analysts.

The Post-Presidency Boom

According to Forbes, Trump’s net worth rebounded spectacularly after leaving office, shooting up to $7.3 billion. This windfall is largely credited to new ventures and investments, including the launch of Truth Social and a surge of investment in Trump-owned cryptocurrencies following his 2024 election victory. Wired reported that much of this growth stemmed from Trump’s stake in Trump Media & Technology Group, whose stock soared after his presidential nomination.

Bloomberg backed these claims, stating that the Trump family’s net worth more than doubled to approximately $6.4 billion following the announcement of his re-election campaign in late 2022. Bloomberg also attributes this unprecedented increase to his public-facing company and aggressive moves in crypto ventures that barely existed during his first term.

Cryptocurrency and Truth Social: The Billion-Dollar Catalysts

A crucial factor in Trump’s financial transformation was his cryptocurrency project, World Liberty Financial, launched with his three sons in September 2024. Crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun injected $75 million into the project, routing $40 million directly to Trump and additional funds to the family. Trump then introduced a memecoin, which added “hundreds of millions” to his war chest just before his White House return, per Sahara Reporters.

Forbes reported that World Liberty Financial’s ongoing token sales — including to opaque buyers — have generated $1.4 billion so far, with the Trump family receiving about 75 percent of the revenue.

Legal Victories and Impact on Wealth

Trump’s net worth was also shaped by substantial legal wins, such as the New York civil appeals court overturning a prior $500 million fine. Forbes reported that the elimination of these liabilities, which were originally imposed for alleged asset inflation, created much-needed liquidity for Trump, further boosting his balance sheet.

Even with remaining defamation cases, Trump’s liquid assets soared beyond $770 million, a dramatic jump mainly credited to his sale of major crypto holdings before his second term.

Expanding the Trump Brand Globally

Since launching his campaign, Trump’s empire has put dealmaking into overdrive, landing billions in new real estate, crypto and branded international projects. Millions more came from product licensing and advisory roles that expanded his and his family’s wealth.

“No modern American president has positioned his family to make so much money while in the White House,” said Annie Massa on Bloomberg.

What It Means for Politics and Business

Trump’s financial transformation sets a new precedent for monetizing the presidency. Critics and analysts debate whether this is a sign of entrepreneurial genius or a problematic new norm for American politics. Either way, Trump’s journey from business mogul to “presidential billionaire” is now backed by billions and plenty of controversy along the way.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Trump Became $3B Richer Since 2024

