How Trak Software Streamlines Coca-Cola’s North American Sponsorships

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has partnered with Trak Software to enhance the management of its Tier 1 sponsorships across North America, marking a strategic move to consolidate and optimize its sponsorship efforts. Using Trak’s Sponsorship Asset Management (SAM) platform, Coca-Cola aims to streamline workflows, boost collaboration, and maximize the value of its sponsorships across its extensive network of rights holders, agencies, and bottlers. This partnership underscores Coca-Cola’s focus on operational efficiency in managing one of the largest sponsorship portfolios in the industry.





Trak Software, headquartered in Utah, has quickly established itself as a leader in sponsorship asset management since its founding in 2015. With clients spanning major brands and sports franchises, including the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens, Trak’s platform is designed to simplify complex sponsorship processes. By automating tasks and centralizing communications, Trak has enabled nearly 100% of its users to deliver enhanced value to partners while achieving up to 47% time savings.





Coca-Cola selects Trak to manage Tier 1 sponsorships across North America.



Trak Software manages over 5,000 brands and 1 million sponsorships globally.



Nearly 100% of Trak users report increased partner value and operational efficiency.



Coca-Cola aims to streamline workflows and maximize sponsorship impact.



Trak’s platform automates tasks and consolidates sponsorship management.



Trak’s tools save users an average of 47% in time, enhancing collaboration.



Trak’s partnership with Coca-Cola positions it for further growth in the sponsorship sector.



Streamlined sponsorship management could set a new standard for major brands.



Trak’s integration capabilities enhance its appeal for enterprises needing scalable solutions.



Trak’s partnership with Coca-Cola positions it for significant growth in the sponsorship management sector, leveraging Coca-Cola's vast network and influence.



The platform's ability to streamline workflows and automate tasks has already demonstrated up to 47% time savings, which could attract more major brands looking for efficiency gains.



Trak’s proven track record with clients like the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens showcases its reliability, making it a trusted partner for large enterprises seeking scalable solutions.



Trak’s reliance on high-profile partnerships like Coca-Cola may expose the company to risk if these partnerships fail to deliver expected results or if Coca-Cola shifts its strategy.



The sponsorship management market could become increasingly competitive, with other software providers potentially offering similar or more advanced features, limiting Trak's market share.



Despite Trak’s impressive time-saving metrics, adoption of the platform may be slower among smaller brands or companies that do not face the same level of complexity in their sponsorship portfolios.



This collaboration with Trak Software marks a significant evolution in Coca-Cola’s approach to sponsorship management, reflecting the beverage giant's commitment to operational excellence. By choosing a centralized solution, Coca-Cola is addressing common inefficiencies that affect sponsorship value, particularly in large, complex networks. Cameron Oliver, Trak’s CEO, expressed enthusiasm about this partnership, highlighting the benefits of simplifying sponsorship workflows for an industry leader like Coca-Cola.As Coca-Cola continues to refine its sponsorship strategy, the partnership with Trak is likely to serve as a blueprint for other large enterprises seeking to maximize their sponsorship investments. With sponsorship assets increasingly recognized as key brand drivers, Coca-Cola's move toward centralized management with Trak demonstrates how technology can revolutionize partnerships for stronger business outcomes.

